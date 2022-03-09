Forty-two students from across West Virginia including seven from the region will recite poems by Kai Conradi, Martín Espada, Aphra Behn, Maya Angelou, Ha Jin, Kara Jackson and many others during the 2022 Poetry Out Loud state finals competition set for March 11-12 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The winner will represent West Virginia at the 2022 national Poetry Out Loud competition to be held virtually in two rounds streamed Sunday, May 1 and Sunday, June 5.
The state champion receives $200, and the school or organization represented by the champion receives $500 to purchase poetry books and materials. The runner-up receives $100, while the school receives $200 for poetry books and materials.
Representing schools from The Register-Herald’s primary market are:
Hannah Buly of Greenbrier East High School; Michael Simmons of Meadow Bridge High School; Kafele Nelson of Mount Hope Christian Academy; Olivia Short of Nicholas County High School; Makayla Schrader of Shady Spring High School; Lani Misch of Woodrow Wilson High School; and Hannah Cable of Wyoming East High School.