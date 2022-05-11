To prepare for the increase in funding from the new federal infrastructure bill signed last year, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) are hosting two training sessions on how to become a state vendor and bid on upcoming reclamation and roadway projects.
The first session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the WVDOT facility in Bridgeport. The second session is set for Thursday, May 26, at the WVDEP headquarters in Kanawha City from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for both sessions. Attendance is limited to 25 for the Bridgeport session.
The training sessions are geared toward helping businesses who do not currently bid on state work to become familiar with the process.
With the signing of the infrastructure bill, the WVDEP is estimated to receive over $145 million per year over the next 15 years in additional funding, to be put toward reclaiming abandoned mine sites, water line installation and upgrades, and more.
West Virginia is also set to receive approximately $3.7 billion for new highway and bridge construction projects.
To register for a session, contact Jessica Henson at Jessica.A.Henson@wv.gov or 304-926-0499 ext. 41920.