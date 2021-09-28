Kayla Kessinger says her most important title in life is servant.
"Having served in the state legislature for seven years, I have come to the realization that the most important title I hold is not delegate, or assistant majority leader, but servant," said Kessinger, a Republican currently serving as assistant majority leader in her fourth term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. "I am a public servant at my core and hope that my actions and reputation honor the Lord and the people who I have been chosen to represent."
A Mount Hope native and a 2011 graduate of Mount Hope High School who in 2020 obtained a degree in public administration from Liberty University, Kessinger represents the 32nd District (Fayette, Clay, Nicholas, Raleigh and Kanawha) in her fourth term as a delegate. She is the assistant majority leader, and she is on the judiciary committee, the education committee, the committee on prevention and treatment of substance abuse, and the redistricting committee.
"In 2014, I ran for the House of Delegates because I was tired of watching my generation pack their bags and leave the state," Kessinger said. "My goal has always been and will continue to be to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise our families.
"Since the Republican Party took the majority, we have made excellent strides in improving our state's economic outcomes, meaning more jobs, higher wages and lower taxes. We have advanced the individual liberties of all West Virginians by expanding Second Amendment rights and ending the funding of abortions in the Mountain State."
She aims to keep striving to make her home state better in the future.
"As I continue to serve in the state legislature, I hope to find new and innovative ways to attract and retain young people, including better broadband access and infrastructure throughout the state," said Kessinger. "One of my proudest accomplishments serving the 32nd District was championing and passing a foster care reform bill that focused on protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable Mountaineers."
Kessinger says the work she does on Earth is guided by her religious beliefs.
"Every good story begins and ends with Jesus, and mine is no different," she said. "My faith is truly what motivates me to do what I do.
"It is my deepest desire to serve Jesus by serving His image bearers."
She attends Iheart Church "and would invite anyone in our community who is looking for a place to belong to join us at one of our Sunday services. We meet at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m."
In a world that is still often male-centric, Kessinger said she's been given room to flourish on the floor and in the committee rooms of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
"Speaker Roger Hanshaw is a trend-setter when it comes to appointing female leadership," she said. "He appointed the first female majority leader, Amy Summers, and at the same time appointed me as assistant majority leader.
"The one thing I have learned as a woman in the legislature is that when women show up, they bring change with them. I want every little girl to know that there is a place for them at the table."
