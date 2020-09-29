Senior services have changed somewhat during pandemic

Jennifer Gibson has been working with seniors for nearly a quarter of a century. It is a job she loves and one that has allowed her to surround herself with people who have become like family.
She is the executive director of the Wyoming County Council on Aging and All Care Home and Community Services, which provides a multitude of services for seniors that include assisted public transportation, home-delivered meals, in-home personal care, nutrition education and counseling, group and individual support, resource counseling, among others.
“These agencies cover 13 counties in West Virginia and employ around 250 West Virginians,” Gibson noted.
Additionally, she serves as the legislative chair for the West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, which advocates for services to improve the quality of life of the state’s seniors.
“I grew up in Lewisburg, not far from the State Fair grounds,” Gibson said.
“I love that area. Greenbrier County is beautiful. It’s a small town with lots of great people. I still return to visit family and friends there as often as I can.”
She is a graduate of Greenbrier East and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from WVU Tech.
“I have worked within the aging network for 24 years and with Council on Aging Inc. for 21 years,” she said.
Prior to the Council on Aging, she worked for Smith, Cochran, and Hicks, a public accounting firm. There she performed audits of senior program agencies and provided other services, such as cost reporting for the West Virginia Health Care Authority.
“My work with Council on Aging Inc. is my favorite because I feel I make a difference in people’s lives with the services we provide, and I love the people I work with.
“We have many employees that have been with Council on Aging Inc. for over 15 years. We are a family,” she emphasized.
The Council on Aging’s mission “is to help maintain or improve the quality of life of the aged and disabled, while keeping them in the community,” she explained.
“My mission of making a difference is not just for Wyoming County; it includes all the seniors in West Virginia. I want to keep advocating and managing funding and policy issues that takes care of our seniors in West Virginia.
“West Virginia seniors are one of the most ‘in need’ groups in the nation,” Gibson said.
“We want to keep providing the services we do now, plus expand to cover the increased needs as the size of this group keeps growing for the next 10 years.
“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are an estimated 500,000 people over the age of 60 in West Virginia. The services we provide make a difference in their lives and are an investment for our state.
“I don’t like it when we are unable to help someone,” Gibson noted. “Our staff has many resources to assist, but sometimes the need is not something we can help with.
“Also, most of the programs have a limited amount of funding that we operate with and haven’t been increased in 10 years.”
l l l
Of course, the continuing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the temporary closing of the senior center; however, the nurses and case managers do assessments by phone now and health insurance counselors assist seniors in person by appointment, Gibson noted.
Prior to the pandemic, the senior center provided a gathering place for seniors, a place to have lunch daily and socialize with friends, as well as participate in structured activities and take advantage of the many available services.
l l l
In 2015, the Council on Aging officially opened its then-new senior center in Mullens. Gibson supervised the year-long renovations of the former Walker’s Supermarket building. The storefront facility was completely gutted to provide a 4,000-square-foot dining hall, a large kitchen, multi-stall bathroom facilities designed for seniors, a computer lab, exercise and activities rooms, office space, and lounge – all handicap-accessible.
The Council on Aging was previously in the former Itmann Grade School building, but the old facility was constructed in the early 1900s and had been flooded several times. It had become unsafe.
The new center is one of the projects of which Gibson is most proud.
l l l
Although the dining room is also temporarily closed due to the pandemic, the center now provides grab-and-go meals for seniors.
“We still deliver home-delivered meals as usual and our delivery drivers follow safety guidelines,” Gibson said.
“We provide transportation to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, and other necessary trips with safety guidelines – screening passengers, only one person per bench in every other row, and everyone wears a mask,” she explained.
“Our in-home employees are still providing services with safety guidelines in place.
“We also participated in the summer feeding program, providing those in need with food boxes.”
Will the pandemic result in any permanent changes to the services?
“Everything is so uncertain right now, it’s hard to say what will be permanently changed,” Gibson said. “Hopefully, the grab-and-go meals will be a permanent option that seniors can choose if they don’t want to eat in the dining room.
“I miss seeing and talking with the seniors that come into the dining room,” Gibson said of the temporary, pandemic-forced closing.
“We would see them daily and they are part of our family too.
“We are making calls every week to everyone that would normally come in for lunch and checking to see how they are doing and if they need anything. It’s not the same as seeing them in person, but at least we are staying in contact.”
l l l
Gibson resides near Beckley with her two children, Jack, 19, and Megan, 15.
“I am most proud of being a mom,” she said. “Raising children is no easy task. As they grow, and you see them transforming into who they are, it makes you proud.
“In my leisure time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I love being outdoors.
“My life has been blessed with many amazing people that have influenced my life through personal and work adventures.”
As for the future?
“I still see myself continuing my mission, trying to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”