Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Tuesday to announce that a scenic loop of U.S. 219 and W.Va. 92 – newly named the Seneca Skyway – has officially been designated as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.
The new program is a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.
Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg and runs through the Potomac Highlands as far north as Tucker County before returning to Lewisburg. The entire route is nearly 300 miles of winding country roads and can be completed within a little over a six-hour round trip drive.