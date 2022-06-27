Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on Monday that the Veterans Affairs (VA) Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission will not move forward because it is officially opposed by 12 bipartisan senators, signifying the end of the AIR commission.
Without the Senate’s approval of the commission and its nominees, no commission will be established and the process as outlined by the VA MISSION Act will not move forward.
Manchin made the announcement at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Charleston.
The bipartisan group of senators included Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
In 2018 Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the VA MISSION Act. Among its many provisions, the law required the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to research, develop and publish a list of recommendations intended to modernize VA medical facilities and health care delivery – including through facility expansions, relocations, closures or changes in services. The law further directed those recommendations to be reviewed by a presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed commission, which would then report its views of the recommendations to the president.
The VA released its preliminary recommendations for the AIR commission to consider which would significantly alter services provided to rural veterans across West Virgini. If implemented, the recommendations would downsize three out of four of the VAMCs in West Virginia, including the Beckley facility.