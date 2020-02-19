Charleston – Lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday passed a medical cannabis bill that no longer included provisions allowing patients to grow marijuana plants and possess it in dry leaf form.
West Virginia's current medical marijuana law, passed in 2017 but yet to be implemented, requires patients to use one of the following forms of medical cannabis: pill, oil, topical forms, including gels, creams or ointments; a "form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, excluding dry leaf or plant form;" tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
The original version of Senate Bill 752, sponsored by Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha, would have allowed doctors to give patients "compassion certificates" allowing them to grow their own marijuana. That version was set to be considered in the Judiciary Committee meeting Monday, but was taken off the agenda.
Patients would have been able to grow up to 12 plants and 12 seedlings, and to possess no more than four ounces of dry flower or leaf medical cannabis per patient, "(p)rovided, however, (t)hat compassion certificates and the authority authorized thereby become void upon the bureau declaring that there is sufficient medical cannabis to meet demand through the other means authorized by this article."
By Tuesday, that provision was taken out.
Rusty Williams, a cancer survivor who used cannabis to ease symptoms of treatment, and Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, discussed the provision in the hallway outside the committee room Monday, after the bill was taken off the agenda.
Williams argued that allowing patients to use the flower better allows them to self-regulate how much THC they receive.
"The way they set this law up by saying you can have concentrates, you can have pills and topical and pills but you can't have flower, that would be like your dad saying 'I don't want you to drive the Camaro tonight, it's a little fast for you,' " he told Slemp " 'Take the Ferrari instead.' That's literally what they've done."
"I'm sorry, I get frustrated about it because I'm dealing with talking to patients who don't want topicals, they don't want oils, they don't want to have to take a pill. If you tell somebody that's been using cannabis for 30 years, and I hear from them all the time, people have been using cannabis successfully to medicate for 20, 30, 40 years, with zero negative effects on your life, you're going to tell them 'Hey you can't have this medicine in the natural form the way you've always had it. You have to take this processed form'... To me it's a greed-driven system the way we have it written right now."
He said he hears lawmakers argue that flower would have too high THC content.
"Yeah, the THC content is about probably four to five percent higher than it was 30 years, ago, but concentrates, it's almost 90 and some of them, it's 99 percent THC, some of them it's 85, most of them average around 88 percent, so the fear that the flower is too potent but the concentrates aren't, it's not grounded in reality whatsoever," Williams said.
The original version of the bill would have also given the commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp, the authority to approve other forms of cannabis be dispensed, such as dry leaf. The version of the bill passed Tuesday continued to include that provision.
Slemp said, "Our interest is getting a program up and running, as quickly and as smoothly as possible. And then we can evolve and adapt it over time as we need to."
In the committee meeting Tuesday, Jason Frame, director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, told lawmakers his office preferred few changes, as major changes could extend the time-line for rolling out the program.
Under the list of conditions that make a person eligible for medical cannabis, the original version of the bill would have added "Any medical condition for which the commissioner approves the use of medical cannabis pursuant to a recommendation to do so by the advisory board." By Tuesday, that list also included ulcerative colitis and opioid use disorder.
The new version of the bill, approved Tuesday, also removes a requirement that DHHR develop a training course for physicians who recommend medical cannabis "regarding the latest scientific research on medical cannabis, including the risks and benefits of medical cannabis and other information deemed necessary by the bureau.
Instead, it lengthens training time for employees of medical cannabis organizations, from two hours to eight hours. They would be required to not only be trained on how to recognize medical cannabis diversion, and proper handling of medical cannabis, but also would be required to be trained on the "latest scientific research on medical cannabis, including the risk and benefits of medical cannabis."
The current version of the law also only allowed DHHR to enter into reciprocity agreements with other states so that terminally ill patients could access cannabis.
The bill passed Tuesday would allow DHHR to enter into reciprocity agreements with other states so that patients with other conditions could access cannabis, as well.
Lawmakers Tuesday also took out a provision of the law requiring that if applicant to be processors, growers or dispensaries are business entity, "majority ownership in the business entity must be held by a state resident or residents."
The bill discussed Tuesday also included a provision of the law stating that DHHR's Bureau for Public Health should require written approval of local health department before issuing permits to processors, growers or dispensaries in their counties.
Sen. Paul Hardesy, D- Logan, successfully amended health department approval back into the bill Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in the Legislature's other body earlier this month, lawmakers in the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee amended the state's medical marijuana law to allow patients to use the plant form of cannabis, according to a lawmaker and an advocate present.
After lawmakers pass laws, state agencies then write rules describing how they will implement those laws. In the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee meeting, lawmakers were considering Senate Bill 339, a bundle of rules submitted for legislative approval by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, including several relating to the state's medical cannabis law passed in 2017.
That bill is set for second reading, the amendment phase, Wednesday.
West Virginia's medical cannabis law passed in 2017 but has yet to be implemented, in part because after U.S Attorney Mike Stuart frequently spoke against marijuana, banks were hesitant to handle the revenue, the state treasurer's office has said. Lawmakers amended the law during the 2019 legislative session to allow other types of financial institutions, including credit unions, to handle the revenue, and the treasurer's office announced in August 2019 that Charleston-based Element Federal Credit Union would be handling the revenue.
