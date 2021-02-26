Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday to provide families with the tools they need to support their loved ones living with addiction.
The Family Support Services for Addiction Act would provide $25 million in grant funding to help nonprofits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking addiction treatment.
Provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reported over 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States between July 2019 and June 2020 — the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in a 12-month period. This included a 33.9 percent increase in overdose deaths in West Virginia.
The Family Support Services for Addiction Act would offer family support services through grants from the Department of Health and Human Services over five years. Family support services include caregiver peer support, education and training, systems navigation for families trying to access treatment and other resources, counseling services, support groups for those in crisis and for those who have lost loved ones, and skill-building.