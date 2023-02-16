charleston, w.va. – The Senate Finance Committee approved on Thursday a bill aimed at fixing the problem of hiring and retaining Child Protective Services workers across the state.
SB 273 would allocate CPS workers based on county population and worker caseload. It also allows the Bureau for Social Services to provide merit-based and locality pay.
