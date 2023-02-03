Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal Covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field.
“Isn’t that money laundering?” asked Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker.
No, responded Berkeley Bentley, general counsel for the Governor’s Office.
Bentley was testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, which wanted to know more about the transfer’s reasoning and validity.
