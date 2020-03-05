Charleston – The state Senate's Judiciary Committee whittled down a child custody bill on Thursday that advocates for the victims of domestic violence and child abuse had opposed. The result? Heated opposition to the changes from a co-sponsor and a legislative attorney.
Committee leadership had removed provisions of House Bill 4648 that stated that “co-equal” parenting arrangements, meaning 50/50 custody, were best, unless certain conditions could be proven, including abuse, neglect, incompetence, domestic violence and substance abuse.
The new version states that "frequent and continued contact with both parents is presumed to be in the child's best interest unless evidence shows otherwise."
Senators also removed provisions in the original version of the bill that stated “research” showed that 50/50 custody is best. Sponsors of the bill have said that their research reference was to a 2014 analysis of studies, authored by Richard Warshak, that found children do well when custody is more evenly balanced.
The meeting ended with an argument between Sens. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, and Rich Lindsay, D-Kanawha, who argued that the study did not call for 50/50 custody, and Max Wilkinson, who several stakeholders said was the attorney for the House Committee on Senior, Children, and Family Issues, who claimed the study did call for 50/50 custody.
The study does not call for 50/50 custody to be a default starting point.
Wilkinson also had a verbal disagreement with David McMahon, a lawyer for Mountain State Justice, over what the study said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Wilkinson approached Romano and Lindsay at their seats, pointed his finger at them while arguing, and was told to leave by Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, vice chair of the committee.
"Max, Max," Weld called out. "Out."
In 2009, the Charleston Gazette reported that in a rare move, then-Kanawha Prosecutor Mark Plants dropped domestic battery charges against Wilkinson, who was accused of throwing his wife, who was eight months pregnant, against a wall and to the ground. According to the criminal complaint, "police found bruising above her right wrist and bicep from where Wilkinson reportedly grabbed his wife, shoved her against the wall and pushed her down on her back," the Gazette reported.
The Gazette also reported that Plants' wife was granted a domestic violence protective order in 2014, after Plants reportedly whipped his son with a belt.
Advocates for victims of domestic violence had opposed the bill, saying it could result in perpetrators of domestic violence using the bill as reason to open up old child custody cases causing further trauma to victims, and that proving domestic violence is difficult for some women, particularly those who lack resources.
A lawyer for the committee told them that by removing the references to research throughout the bill, the new version couldn’t be used to re-open old cases.
Del. Marshall Wilson, an Independent representing Berkeley County, paced the room waiting to testify, then told lawmakers he was appearing not only as a co-sponsor of the bill, but also as someone who had fought in court for child custody. He said if courts were to presume 50/50 custody is best at the beginning of a custody debate, all that would do is "establish a level playing field."
"When you have a zero sum game, what you actually end up with is a blood sport," he said. "It’s a fight."
Wilson opposed the Senate Judiciary Committee's version of the bill, arguing that it removed the bill's intent to establish that 50/50 arrangements are best in most situations.
He told lawmakers that the Warshak study was the "foundation" for the bill.
"Have you read the Warshak study?" Romano asked
"Yes, sir," Wilson responded.
"I have too," Romano said, "and I don't see anywhere in the study where he advocates 50/50."
"OK, well, I don't have it sitting in front of me," Wilson said.
Wilson said he had "hundreds of men, er, hundreds of citizens from across the state" who'd contacted him in support of the bill.
Romano told Wilson that he didn't currently practice family law, but used to, and no matter what the outcome was, "Everybody was unhappy."
Wilson said, "Sir, I would tell you that when I went to court, the judge looked me in the eye after I had taken care of my children by myself for three years and said those babies belong with their momma."
"Did you appeal the judge's decision?" Romano said.
"Yes, sir, I did," Wilson said.
"In which Supreme Court?" Romano asked.
"Well, I was in Louisiana," Wilson said.
"Ok, well, see, this is West Virginia," Romano responded.
On the House floor, arguing against a provision of state law that instructs courts to consider prior year performance by parents, Wilson had offered up a scenario that involved him telling his children, if he was in a custody battle, that their deployed mother had "abandoned them."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R- Morgan, called for a vote even though the discussion had not wound down, as the Senate was gaveling in for an evening session. The committee passed the revised bill on a voice vote.
McMahon, a divorce lawyer who had previously testified to lawmakers about the Warshak study, said following the meeting he could live with the judiciary committee's version of the bill.
Raymie White, legal services coordinator for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said he didn't have concerns about the current version either, although he noted he had just had a cursory glance at the judiciary committee's version of the bill.
In another interview following, Romano said, "Obviously, the people who are involved have already had certain things that they don't agree with happen to them and it makes their emotions rise a little." He added that no one made any threats.
"People let their passions boil out a little bit and probably went a little too far, but everything's fine and I think everybody acted appropriately. Hopefully we'll go on to the next bill and let that move past us.
"We tend to help the people that have influence," Romano said, "and I think that's bad, and I think this is a good example of that, because this was a bad bill. it was unnecessary and it certainly would have turned family law in West Virginia on its head and caused just an unbelievable backlog in our courts when everybody tried to run back and take advantage of what that bill tried to do."
Lead sponsor Del. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, said following the meeting that child custody cases are "always emotional."
He said he did not support the senators' revision, pointing to a part of the bill that states courts don't have to presume shared legal custody is in the child's best interest "due to the circumstances of the child and parties and other evidence."
"It doesn't change the law at all now," he said.
He said that while a judge's discretion is important, "you need to make sure that you establish a fair starting point and that, in my opinion, would be 50/50."
He also continues to support removing the part of state law stating that courts should consider a parent's parenting performance over the previous 12 months when determining parenting plans.
"I'll guarantee you that most of the people in these situations would much rather be at home playing with their kid than at work," he said.
He said his version of the bill would have encouraged parents to work out custody arrangements without going to court. He also noted that domestic violence was a limiting factor in the original bill – although experts on domestic violence have noted that it can be difficult to prove.
Foster argued that "you just have to prove that you have that fear of imminent harm or your have a reasonable apprehension of fear of harm."
"The only difference is you can't bar a parent from being with their child due to ... evidence of one person," he said.
He said he hated that the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence opposed the bill, but "right now, we're having people that are having their parental rights removed for no reason whatsoever."
He said a father's rights group and the National Parents Organization had contacted him with interest in the bill, but he'd already started working on it before that.
Foster said he had personal experience that led to his support of the bill. He said he was unable to see a sibling after his stepmom reported domestic violence, an allegation he stated was untrue, and moved 14 hours away.
"From age probably 8 to 14, 15, I probably got to see my brother eight, 10 times," he said.
