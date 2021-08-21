Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Friday announced $1,075,002 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Community Health Systems in Beckley.
This funding is allocated through the Affordable Care Act and will support the facility's Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Payment Program, which establishes or expands primary care residency programs throughout rural and underserved communities in West Virginia.
Both Manchin and Capito are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
"This past year has shown how critical it is that we increase opportunities and encourage more people to join the health care field, especially in our more rural communities,” Sen. Capito said in a press release. "I'm glad to see this funding headed to Beckley to help expand the number of residency training positions, ultimately resulting in more primary care options in the area.
"In order to provide quality care, we must have a robust health workforce, especially in rural communities across the Mountain State."
Manchin, in the same press release, said, "This is good news for our rural communities, and I will continue to fight for funding to expand rural health care and establish a strong health care workforce in West Virginia."