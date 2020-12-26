Senator-elect examining District 9 issues

After nearly 16 years as the Wyoming County circuit clerk, David “Bugs” Stover becomes one of two District 9 senators Jan. 1, representing Wyoming and Raleigh counties along with three precincts in McDowell County, in the West Virginia Legislature.
Already he has been assigned to the state Senate's Economic Development, Government Organization, Health and Human Resources, Judiciary, and Natural Resources committees.
“I will go down there on Feb. 10 with almost no power, but believing my way in is to learn everything I can about the issues and the operating rules of the Senate,” he said.
“I’m turning my house (the Byrd House) in Pierpoint into an office dedicated to making me a knowledgeable senator. I plan on being as prepared as possible when the session starts on Feb. 10.”
Stover has completed several high-profile walks through the years to bring attention to issues he believes are important, such as supporting coal miners and the coal industry, completing the Coalfields Expressway, and the unfairness of the state’s last legislative redistricting map.
Stover said the Covid-19 pandemic has added to the bleak economy in his district, not only for businesses but also for county and municipal government budgets.
Roads and jobs will be his priorities for the district.
“Natural Resources is the committee that will be my best tool for helping create jobs in the district,” he said.
“I believe we need to do all we can to help the natural resource jobs we have and to expand them if possible, but to mainly expand into other areas that create jobs.
“Natural gas and especially coal are big players in the economies of Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties.
“Let us take coal: Raleigh County has about 1,500 coal jobs, McDowell about 1,100, and Wyoming about 680 – for a total employment of over 3,300.
“The average pay for these jobs is around $55,000 per year, meaning the wages in the three counties is over $183 million a year.
“No matter what else we do in alternate and diverse economic development, losing this will be devastating to the 9th District,” Stover emphasized.
“The devastating outcome from a collapse of coal is beyond easy calculation. It is imperative that all that can be done is done so the economy of our district and all of southern West Virginia can be sustained and even grow.
“The loss of taxes from coal and natural gas will be devastating to our county and municipal governments. Railroad and trucking jobs, as well as jobs at welding businesses, and others who face the possibility of going under, along with these energy jobs are being negatively impacted in a bad way as well.
“Actually, make that 'destroyed' by the fall of energy-related industries.
“As a West Virginia senator, I will do everything I can in the Senate and outside of the Senate to maintain energy-related jobs.
“We, of course, must diversify our economy,” he emphasized.
“We have coal mines, gas wells, railroads, roads with coal and log trucks using them alongside all of our business and personal use, timber cutting and saw mills because those things are located here.
“No one would have opened a mine, built a saw mill, or dug a well if those resources were not here.
“Can we create a solar power electrical generation industry here? No.
“Can we develop a wind-based production of electricity? Maybe. We should try.
“Those companies generating electricity from the wind know the sweet spots across America for doing so. We need to make it possible for them to come here if they wish.
“Being on Natural Resources (Committee) will allow me a voice in the discussion of what is to be done.
“Almost every bill ends up in two committees. A lot of bills go to Judiciary first, but most, I am told, come from other committees to Judiciary for a second look before getting to the Senate floor.
“I was also told that the Judiciary may meet late into the night. I look forward to being there,” he said.
Stover is also a well-known naturalist and has spent many of his summers sharing his knowledge in state parks, especially Twin Falls Resort State Park.
He is also an outdoor enthusiast, who believes the district's rivers and hiking trails can be used to increase tourism.
“We in the 9th District are blessed to have state and federal parks, wildlife areas, and trail-riding facilities like the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System that are helping diversify our economy," he said.
“One could write a book or two on the impact these have had and will have on the 9th District. The trail system has helped to create a private industry because of folks who come here to use the trail and need a place to stay and eat. This can only grow in the future.
“Fishing and kayaking are growing every year,” he noted.
“As a senator, I plan on going out of my way to listen to the folks creating this new and exciting industry and supporting their needs.
“I also hope to be a mediator between the different groups as conflicts that will inevitably arise between different stake holders must be worked out in productive ways.
“I will do everything I can to support finishing the Great Eastern Trail through the 9th District and support the growing use of our rivers for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing,” Stover said.