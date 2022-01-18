U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee as well as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, on Tuesday launched an initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other related feedback.
“I have always said that if we can get a man or a woman on the moon, we can get internet in the mountains,” Capito said in a free release. "Now, I need to hear from you.
"As we head into 2022, please join me in tackling this critical issue by sharing your feedback with me,” Capito said. "Call or write to one of my offices or submit your feedback on my website.
"I am committed to knocking down even more barriers to better connect our communities. This is about the future of our state. Let’s finally close the digital divide in West Virginia,” Capito said.
West Virginians are encouraged to share their stories and experiences on a new webpage: capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories or contact any of Capito’s offices here: https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/office-locations
Over the coming weeks, Capito and members of her staff will evaluate the input received from West Virginians and announce next steps for the Capito Connect Plan.