WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Thursday worked their way through a series of amendments that Republicans wanted to attach to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion virus relief package.
Among the amendments that passed — by a vote of 99 to 1 — was a measure from Sen. Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, and Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, to restrict $1,400 direct checks from going to high earners. Democrats, now, are agreeing to limit payouts for Americans with higher incomes.
“American families in every corner of our country are struggling right now,” Manchin said in a press release. "Instead of sending stimulus checks to families who earn $300,000 a year we should be targeting this relief to families and individuals who need it most.
"For those who are struggling to pay rent or to put food on the table this $1,400 will make a significant impact on their ability to get by. These families need our support right now.”
Manchin was also successful in pushing through – yet again, by a 99-1 vote – an amendment to help prevent hospitals from closing their doors and protect patients’ access to care, particularly in rural and underserved regions.
The amendment strengthens and supports the Provider Relief Fund, which has been a lifeline during the pandemic for hospitals, nursing homes, health centers and physician practices across the country, but especially in rural America.
Sen. Capito supported both amendments.