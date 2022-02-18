On Thursday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed Sen. Joe Manchin’s Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, which provides health care for veterans exposed to burn pits during deployments to the Middle East and Afghanistan.
Manchin, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, also introduced similar legislation last year.
"It's our duty to take care of the brave men and women who selflessly fought to defend our nation, often in terrible conditions," Manchin, D-W.Va., said.
"Many of our Veterans in West Virginia and across America who were exposed to open-air burn pits in the Middle East and Afghanistan are now facing health complications without health care coverage and benefits. While there is more work to be done, I'm proud the Senate has unanimously passed this important first step in recognizing and addressing the impact of toxic exposure to Veterans deployed overseas."