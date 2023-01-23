The length of time people can receive unemployment benefits in West Virginia would decrease under a bill that advanced through the Senate Monday.
The legislation, SB 59, would cap unemployment benefits – currently a maximum of 26 weeks – at 12 weeks of benefits if the unemployment rate is below 5.5 percent. The length of benefits would climb to a maximum of 20 weeks if unemployment grew. Under the measure, the rate of benefits would be calculated based on the statewide unemployment rate and wouldn’t take into account job availability in smaller, rural counties.
The Senate passed similar legislation last year, but the bills failed to make it out of the House for the governor’s consideration.
Workforce West Virginia, a state agency that oversees the unemployment insurance program, was involved in drafting the bill in what they said is an effort to cut off program fraud and fill open positions. Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of Workforce WV, told lawmakers in November that the state had 55,000 job openings. The state’s largest food bank has raised concerns about the bill as decreased benefits coupled with additional barriers to qualifying for benefits could push people to already-struggling food pantries.
Under the measure, people receiving unemployment benefits would be required to show proof of at least four job search activities a week, including going to job interviews online or in person and using the state’s online job matching system.
“Under our current code … we’re not necessarily required to verify whether they’ve done the job search or not,” Adkins told lawmakers last month. “A lot of them – I hate to say it – beat the system. They allow those benefits to pile up week after week.”
West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Executive Director Kelly Allen said the bill did nothing to address the state’s workforce issues of transportation gaps and child care barriers. She said the bill would add “red tape” to people navigating the job-search process, who were recently let go from employment.
“The bureaucratic things fall on people who have a disability or who don't have access to transportation or internet,” she added, noting the bill is likely to disproportionately affect the state’s poorer residents.
The bill would also allow people receiving unemployment benefits to work a part-time job and continue receiving benefits in some cases. And, the legislation would allow employers to report to the state if a job candidate missed an interview. Benefits would be paused, Adkins told lawmakers, until the job seeker explained why they missed the interview.
Three Republicans and two Democrats voted against the bill Monday following limited discussion, with the exception of a floor speech from Sen. Mike Caputo, one of three Democrats in the Senate, who spoke against the measure.
Caputo told his fellow lawmakers that he had received unemployment benefits after being laid off from the coal mining industry.
“My friends and I wanted to go back to work desperately, but sometimes things just weren’t available to us … I'm going to tell you things get tough sometimes,” Caputo, D-Marion, said. “When it comes to workers, it seems like a constant beat down.”
Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said he’s concerned the legislation would increase the need for help at the state’s food charity system.
One in seven adults and one in four children do not have enough food to eat in the state, and the state’s two food banks have experienced heightened need in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mountaineer Food Bank spent $5 million on food to distribute to those in need in 2022 compared to $1.5 million in 2021.
“Any time there’s legislation that may add additional barriers to food assistance programs … or economic assistant programs like unemployment benefits, we know there will be an increase in need for help at food pantries and the food bank programs across the state,” Morrison said.
Senate members clarified Monday that the bill did not forbid lawmakers from lengthening the unemployment benefits term if the country’s economy worsened. The state’s unemployment rate is at 4 percent, higher than the national average of 3.5 percent.
