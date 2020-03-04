Charleston – West Virginia senators have removed funding from a bill meant to address the state’s foster care crisis, as well as erasing rights from the foster parent and foster children “bills of rights” that were in the original bill.
"The Senate found $16 million to fund a tax credit for coal-fired power plants in SB 793,” said Marissa Sanders, director of the WV Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network. “If we have $16 million for that, we should be able to find $16 million to support children in foster care and the families who volunteer to care for them.”
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials, pointing to the addiction crisis as the reason, have said the state has the highest per capita rate of children in state custody in the nation. According to DHHR, about 7,000 children are in state custody.
House Bill 4092, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, articulated new rights for foster children and parents. The House also upped the minimum pay for foster families, from the current minimum of $600 per month per child to $900 per child – equal to about $30 a day instead of $20 a day. Sanders has said that most families have to supplement the cost of caring for the child with their own money.
In contrast, under the Senate version of the bill, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources would begin tiering payments to foster families based on age and whether the child is more difficult to care for due to past trauma resulting in behavioral issues.
DHHR Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples said that if the final version of the Legislature’s budget includes a $14.9 million increase in funding to the agency they’ve requested, they’ll be able to implement that tiered model statewide, upping payments to families.
But he said that may be only a slight increase – perhaps $23 a month for the lowest-paid families, instead of $20.
The House version of the bill had a $16.9 million price tag. A new fiscal note for the Senate version was not yet available Wednesday.
Democrats on the committee asked Samples whether DHHR needed more money for foster care.
"The needs of the department were reflected in the budget we sent to the state budget office in October," Samples said, adding that it was ultimately lawmakers’ decision.
The House version of the bill also stated that DHHR would have to pay child placement agencies a minimum daily rate of at least $75 for services provided to each child in placement. Previously, child placement agencies received a minimum $55 daily rate for each child.
Sanders said some child placement agencies are operating at a deficit and having to raise funds.
“They provide case management services, support for families, they do a lot of the recruitment and training of foster parents and they don’t get reimbursed for that right now,” she said. “They get one daily rate after they place a child.”
Senators in the Committee on the Judiciary on Tuesday passed a version of the bill that removed several rights from the House version, including rights for children to make and receive confidential telephone calls and send and receive unopened mail to family members, to be free from unwarranted restraint and isolation, to have social contacts with people outside of the social welfare system such as teachers, church members, mentors and friends, to be free from unreasonable searches, and to maintain contact with people previously important in their lives.
Republican committee members rejected an amendment by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, to reinsert the ability to maintain contact with people previously important in their lives, and to be free from unwarranted restraint and isolation.
Sanders noted that some facilities where children are held across the country are known for restraining children.
Wednesday, senators in the Senate Finance Committee rejected an attempt by Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, to raise the flat rate for foster families back to $30 per day, and to re-insert the minimum daily rate of $75 for child placement agencies.
Majority Leader Tim Takubo, R- Kanawha, spoke against the amendment.
“What I’m concerned is West Virginia does have a finite amount of dollars,” he said.
Locally, Sens. Kenny Mann, R- Monroe, and Rollan Roberts, R- Raleigh, voted against the amendment.
"I went strictly on what DHHR told us," Mann said, in an interview following the vote.
They also rejected an amendment by Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, to add back the children's rights: to be free from unwarranted restraint and isolation, to have social contacts with people outside of social welfare system such as teachers church members mentors and friends, and to be free from unreasonable searches.
Majority Leader Tim Takubo, R-Kanawha, spoke against the amendment.
"At the end of the day you have to let the parent be the parent," he said.
Locally, Mann and Roberts voted against the amendment.
In an interview, Mann said as a father, he would want to feel free to go through a child's belongings if needed, and said he trusted the parents.
"They've got firsthand knowledge on what's going on," he said.
The bill passed the committee and was sent to the full Senate for a vote. It has already passed the House of Delegates. Both bodies will need to come to an agreement on the bill by Saturday at midnight for it to become law.
Sanders also said she had concerns about language calling for contracts between child placement agencies and foster parents the Senate added to the bill. Currently, foster parents sign agreements, not contracts, she said.
“The thinking seems to be that by creating this contractual relationship, we were giving foster parents negotiation power, and they could then get their needs better met and ask for more things,” she said. “The challenge with that thinking is that foster parents don’t have any power in the system… If it’s time for renewal of the contract, and I already have a child in my home, I’m not going to push back on you because you could take the child out of my home.”
The Senate bill calls for foster parent rights to be addressed through those contracts, but Sanders worries about vagueness. For instance, she read a version of the bill that said placement agency contracts must include "provisions addressing payment,” she said.
“In the House version, we had the right to be paid on a date certain," she said. "Because one of the concerns is that the reimbursement money comes on a different day each month, so it’s really hard to budget.”
The House version of the bill had also required that guardians ad litem actually talk to children they speak for in court, and foster parents would sign to document that the guardian ad litem had visited the children. Her network’s survey found that some guardians ad litem aren’t actually meeting with the children.
“The problem is that they have a tremendous amount in the court case, because they’re appointed by the court,” Sander said. “So they can walk in the courtroom and tell the judge this is what I think should happen, and most of the time the judge will listen to them.”
Local sponsors of the original bill include Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh, and Del. Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier.
