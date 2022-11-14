Legislative leaders expressed frustration over an outside review of the Department of Health and Human Resources, characterizing it as expensive milquetoast.
“I’ve been around since 2002 and I’ve watched us go over and over and over the concerns, regardless of party or who was running the administration, and we’ve gotten the same results over and over from doing exactly the same thing,” said Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
“From what I can interpret here, you’re saying throw more money and throw more time but keep doing the same thing. This is what I’ve read into your report so far. Frankly, it looks like this is a million-dollar waste of our taxpayer dollars.”
Toward the end of a Sunday meeting, Blair wrapped up by saying “We’re finished with that million-dollar nothingburger. Let’s move on to other business.”
Lawmakers weighed in on the report on Sunday during legislative interim meetings at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. The report was in the spotlight during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accessibility and also during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance, which consists of legislative leaders from both parties.
The big picture is West Virginia’s low performance on the most challenging health and societal issues. Consultants noted that West Virginia ranks lowest for life expectancy, highest for rate of drug-related deaths, highest for percentage of minors in foster care, second highest for food insecurity and 35th for access to care.
Earlier this year, a bipartisan spectrum of West Virginia lawmakers concluded that DHHR, the state’s largest agency, is just too unwieldy to get a handle on its operations or finances. DHHR’s total annual budget is $7.5 billion to handle a wide range of health and societal issues.
Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have divided the agency, saying a restructuring needs a longer, more careful examination. The governor called for a top-to-bottom review.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/13/senate-president-calls-dhhr-report-a-nothingburger-and-house-majority-leader-is-also-underwhelmed/
