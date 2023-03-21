West Virginia’s Senate Finance chairman is asking independent investigators with U.S. Treasury to examine the legality of transferring millions of federal covid relief dollars first to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office and then toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field.
“Please consider this an inquiry as to whether West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, grossly misappropriated, and misused $28,375,985.43 CARES funding provided to the State of West Virginia on non-covid related expenses such that it would violate federal law/regulation, violate ethics standards, or would be subject to claw back at some time in the future for improper application,” wrote Senator Eric Tarr.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/20/senate-finance-chairman-asks-federal-watchdog-about-legality-of-covid-relief-becoming-baseball-bucks/
