An hour-long virtual debate sponsored by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Wednesday evening showcased the viewpoints of two men who are running for a seat in the W.Va. Senate.
Vying to win the election to represent the 10th Senatorial District are Republican Jack David Woodrum of Hinton, who is the current president of the Summers County Commission, and William R. Laird IV of Oak Hill, who previously served in the state Senate, in the House of Delegates and as the sheriff of Fayette County.
The 10th District encompasses Fayette, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.
Questions for the candidates were submitted to the Chamber by local voters and read to Laird and Woodrum by Chamber executive director Ashley Vickers.
When candidates were asked their level of support for tourism in their district, both men were complimentary of the job being done by local visitors bureaus and the state tourism office.
Laird said he believes the 10th Senatorial District has the most potential for tourism expansion in West Virginia, a sentiment echoed by Woodrum, who said, “We have one of the most beautiful places in the state.”
They were likewise on the same page in voicing support for arts organizations that have been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and for equal pay for women.
An early question about upholding and protecting the rights of LGBTQ people, however, revealed a difference of opinion between the two men.
“Equality and fairness are … part of a person’s core values and beliefs,” Laird said. He particularly stressed the need for protection in housing and employment situations.
Woodrum said he had discussed the topic with many people in the district’s LGBTQ community and found no complaints of discrimination.
“LGBTQ people tell me there’s not any problems,” he said. “In my opinion, there’s not a great deal that needs to be done.”
Asked about their plans for bringing more jobs to the region, Woodrum replied that expansion of broadband and a new multi-county trail system that would attract affluent tourists to the area are key to boosting employment.
Laird also spoke about the need for better broadband service, as well as providing potential employees with a trained workforce. He said additional support is needed for the state’s community and technical colleges to encourage those institutions to align their educational offerings with the needs of local businesses.
A separate question touched upon similar issues, but specifically honed in on economic development and advancement in the western end of Greenbrier County, an area which is struggling to bounce back from the devastating flood of 2016.
Laird said, as a senator, he would work to identify grant opportunities and attract new businesses to the area known as the Meadow River Valley, although he cautioned it would not be a rapid process. “You move a mountain one rock at a time,” he said.
Woodrum said, as a result of the pandemic, people are buying houses in West Virginia sight unseen, but those eager buyers may be disillusioned by the lack of decent broadband service, a problem he said the GOP is working to address. “Broadband affects every aspect of our life,” he said.
Both candidates appeared eager to answer the evening’s final question, which asked whether they believe police funding should be reduced in order to provide more money to social services.
“Our police need to be better funded,” Woodrum responded, saying more law enforcement officers — not fewer — are needed today.
“We need to support our police officers,” he said.
Speaking as a former sheriff, Laird said the state has the responsibility to see to it that officers are properly trained and equipped.
“It’s important that we fund police, and we will continue to do that,” he said.
When the questions were exhausted, each candidate summed up his campaign with a closing statement.
“I believe we’re on the right track in West Virginia,” Woodrum said.
Reciting a list of endorsements he has received, Woodrum said he is proudest of capturing the highest rating awarded by the National Rifle Association and of receiving an endorsement from West Virginians for Life. He said the state needs strong conservative leadership in order to continue working against “radical liberal agendas.”
Laird said, “I’m optimistic about the future of our great state.”
He said he agrees with Gov. Jim Justice’s statement that “we shouldn’t be Republican or Democrat” in the statehouse.
“Our rhetoric has become entirely too harsh,” Laird said. “We need bridge builders in our legislative bodies.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com