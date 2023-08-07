Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – 3rd Day of the First Extraordinary Session
The Senate will convene at noon.
THIRD READING
There are no bills on Third Reading for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
SECOND READING
- SB 1012: Updating child support guidelines
- SB 1013: Making WV an agreement state with US Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- SB 1014: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Administration, PEIA
- SB 1015: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to BOE, State Aid to Schools
- SB 1016: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Education, State Aid to Schools
- SB 1024: Establishing Summersville Lake State Park
- SB 1044: Including Potomac State College in eligibility for Learn and Earn Program
FIRST READING
There are no bills on First Reading for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Scheduled Interim Committee Meetings
- 8 a.m.: Select Committee on Veterans' Affairs (Senate Judiciary)
- 9 a.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (House Judiciary)
- 9 a.m.: Joint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement (Senate Finance)
- 10 a.m.: Joint Standing Committee on Health (House Chamber)
- 10 a.m.: Joint Standing Committee on Energy and Manufacturing (House Gov. Org.)
- 2 p.m.: Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA (House Chamber)
- 3 p.m.: Legislative Oversight Commission on Workforce Development and Labor Issues (House Judiciary)
- 3 p.m.: Joint Legislative Oversight Commission on Dept of Transportation Accountability (Senate Judiciary)
- 4 p.m.: Joint Committee on Government and Finance (Senate Finance)
- 5 p.m.: Joint Standing Committee on Finance (House Chamber)
- 5 p.m.: Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary (Senate Chamber)
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Monday, August 7, 2023 (37)
- SB 1001: Combining Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund and Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund – Part B for surplus deposit eligibility (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1002: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Revenue, Office of Secretary (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1003: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to multiple funds for Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1004: Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Parolee Supervision Fees and Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1005: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Correctional Units and Bureau of Juvenile Services (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1006: Updating temporary identification cards for released inmates (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1007: Requiring municipalities to reimburse responsible county regional jail per diem fees in certain cases (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1008: Clarifying conditions for pretrial release (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1009: Prohibiting use of state funds for certain procedures or benefits not medically necessary (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1010: Authorizing Supreme Court to develop pretrial release programs in all circuits (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1011: Updating authority and duties of Commissioner of Corrections and Rehabilitation (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1017: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Higher Education Policy Commission, Marshall University (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1018: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to BOE, State Department of Education (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1019: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to WV State Senate, WV House of Delegates, and to Joint Expenses (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1020: Authorizing Mercer County Commission to levy special district excise tax for Ridges Economic Opportunity Development District (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1021: Funding certain first responders (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1022: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1023: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management, Growth County Fire Protection Fund and County Fire Protection Fund (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1025: Clarifying that payments paid prior to effective date on certain tax credits are eligible for tax credit (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1026: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to DOH (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1027: Supplementing, amending and increasing existing items of appropriation from State Road Fund to DOH (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1028: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Governor's Office, Civil Contingent Fund (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1029: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Economic Development, Office of Secretary (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1030: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Administration, Office of Technology (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1031: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Administration, Division of General Services (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1032: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1033: Making supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1034: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Arts, Culture, and History, Division of Culture and History (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1035: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to DEP, Division of Environmental Protection (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1036: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1037: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1038: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Adjutant General, State Militia (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1039: Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1040: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Attorney General (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1041: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1042: Expiring funds to Department of Education, Vocational Consolidated Accounts Fund from State Department of Education (Pending House introduction)
- SB 1043: Supplementing and amending appropriations from General Revenue to DHHR (Pending House introduction)
House Bills Pending in the Senate as of Monday, August 7, 2023 (8)
- HB 112: Relating to child support guidelines (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 113: Relating to making West Virginia an agreement state with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 114: Supplementing and amending the appropriations to the PEIA (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 115: Supplementing and amending the appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 116: Supplementing and amending the appropriations to state aid to schools (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 124: Establishing Summersville Lake State Park (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 125: Clarifying that certain payments paid prior to the effective date of the tax credits for property taxes paid on certain species of property are eligible for the tax credit (Pending Senate introduction)
- HB 144: Including Potomac State College of West Virginia in the definition of community and technical college education program for participation in the “Learn and Earn Program” (Pending Senate introduction)
