Capito sent a letter to Visa, Mastercard and American Express asking why the decision was made and what the purpose is.
“I write to express my apprehension regarding the decision to implement new, separate, merchant category codes (MCCs) for firearms sales under the International Organization for Standardizations (ISO) guidelines,” she said in the letter. “I am concerned that these efforts will undermine the ability of lawful Americans to exercise their constitutional Second Amendment rights, and seek reassurance that you will not participate in activist efforts to impede free exercise of these rights.”
Capito said the move is a “worrying signal to legal sellers and buyers of firearms that their purchases can be monitored, disclosed, or even prevented from occurring.”
“This prompts serious constitutional concerns, and sets a troubling precedent wherein gun owners can be impeded in their free exercise of constitutional rights through fear of reprisal, or even the threat of their privacy being invaded,” she said. “Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are under no legal obligation to implement this new MCC and I urge you to change course immediately.”
The ISO’s internal committee (Registration and Maintenance Management Group (RMMG)) approved the creation of a new MCC for gun retailers on Sept. 9, Capito said. This decision was made at the request of Amalgamated Bank, a financial institution “who proudly and publicly supports ‘progressive causes’ and engages in discriminatory lending practices. Amalgamated Bank’s request and appeal were previously denied by the ISO in 2021.”
Capito told the companies that if they choose to move forward with the new codes, they need to clarify the reasons to implement the change and what would be done with the information.
Those questions include:
• Will you be storing and tracking individual purchases of firearms, and if so, what are your plans to share this information externally, including with government agencies?
• How will you ensure that the privacy of law-abiding firearms owners is maintained?
• What proactive steps and guidelines will you provide to ensure that constitutional protections are not violated?
• Is there a clear standard of practice for merchants and/or individuals to opt-out of being assigned as a firearm seller under the MCC outside of submitting a request to your companies?
Capito also wants to know who influenced the decision regarding the new codes.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also opposes the move and joined a coalition of AGs from 24 states against the decision.
“Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” a letter sent by the coalition said. “Efforts to track and monitor sales at gun stores would only result in vague and misleading information. This categorization would not recognize the difference, for example, between the purchase of a gun safe and a firearm. Nor would it capture firearm purchases made at department stores, resulting in arbitrarily disparate treatment of ‘gun store’ merchants and consumers … Social policy should be debated and determined within our political institutions. Americans are tired of seeing corporate leverage used to advance political goals that cannot muster basic democratic support.”
According to an article in The Hill, gun control activists have long demanded the credit card giants establish a merchant category code (MCC) for firearm purchases, arguing it would be a commonsense policy for tracking gun and ammunition purchases. MCCs exist for nearly every kind of purchase, but gun purchases were previously categorized as general merchandise.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
