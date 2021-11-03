Sen. Roberts welcomes "Democrat" to GOP primary

Republican Sen. Rollan Roberts on Tuesday night issued a press release to "welcome" Del. Mick Bates to the 9th Senate District race for the May primary election.
"Long-time liberal Democrat, Mick Bates, announced today that he would be challenging incumbent State Senator Rollan Roberts in the Republican primary," Roberts' press release stated. The headline on the piece read, "State Sen. Roberts welcomes Democrat challenger to the race."
Bates has served as a delegate from the 30th District since 2013. Until June, he was a Democratic representative but switched to Republican.
On Wednesday evening, Roberts, who serves as chair of the Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee and chair of the Senate Republican Majority Caucus, said he was not surprised that Bates had announced his plan to run against him.
"I was not surprised that he was going to run, no," said Bates. "I knew Mick Bates was going to run against me.
"I knew he was going to flip to Republican in order to do it."
Roberts addressed two billboards that went up in Beckley on Monday, the day before Bates announced his candidacy.
"I have a one-word response to the billboards," said Roberts. "Nonsense."
The ads show Roberts, a conservative Republican, in a car with U.S. Sen. Nancy Pelosi of California, a liberal lawmaker who has high recognition among West Virginia voters. The ads accuse Roberts of being in favor of more taxes. Roberts said the ads are based on his support of Gov. Jim Justice's failed plan to abolish the personal income tax and to replace it with other taxes.
The billboards are paid for by Mountain State Values, a group classified as an independent expenditure committee. According to a report by MetroNews, the group is funded mostly by labor unions.
"How convenient it is that it just so happens that Mountain State Values, who is a very part of the Democrat machine ... how convenient for them to put billboards up all over in Beckley," Roberts said.
Roberts said he had heard rumors that Del. Brandon Steele, a Republican representative for District 29 since 2018, was going to run for the 9th District Senate seat, but that it was not likely.
"My understanding is that he would not run against Mick Bates," said Roberts.
When asked if he had any idea why Steele would support Bates and court him to the GOP, Roberts said he did not.
"I think a lot of people are asking that question," he said. "They appear to have been voting for years against one another and, now, all of the sudden, this.
"They do have a friendship, and I don't know," Roberts said. "I don't understand it."
Roberts had filed his candidacy papers in the spring, he said.
In the press release, Roberts pointed to his history of taking a conservative stance on issues, including women's reproductive rights and the Second Amendment.
“I welcome any competition for next year’s election for State Senate in the 9th District," Roberts said. "I am very proud of my successful, conservative voting record and am excited about campaigning on my strong record for Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties.
“Being challenged in the primary by a long-time Democrat will be a useful lesson to see if Republican primary voters support my pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-education reform, pro-removal of the state income tax record against his long history of opposing our party on each and every one one of these important issues.”
Roberts is a first-term legislator who has been working in Beaver for over 33 years at one church as a pastor, educator, and K-12 school administrator. He serves as voting member, chair, vice chair, or co-chair on over 20 committees in the Legislature.