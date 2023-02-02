washington, d.c. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Wednesday that she will continue serving on four U.S. Senate committees: the Committee on Appropriations; the Committee on Environment and Public Works; the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and the Committee on Rules and Administration.
Sen. Capito to stay on four Senate committees
