Seldom Free to bring acoustics to the Terrace

The local acoustic band Seldom Free will be featured for Carnegie Hall’s upcoming Ivy Terrace Concert on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
Seldom Free is a multi-member acoustic group created by Greenbrier County natives Dan Freeman and Nathan Seldomridge, both of whom play guitar and sing leads and harmonies. Current part-time members are Joanna Burt-Kinderman (stand-up bass) and Ryan Krofcheck (vocals/mandolin).
The remaining Ivy Terrace concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. due to shorter daylight. The remaining schedule is the Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on Sept. 23 and Chance McCoy (indie folk) on Oct. 7.