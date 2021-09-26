Never quit learning and stay involved.
That’s an approach which has served Jean Evansmore well during her lifetime.
And to say it’s been an active life would be an understatement.
“I was born and raised in Fayette County, educated in a segregated school system, receiving an excellent education that taught me a lot about and how to survive what I would face as a Negro, colored, and much later, termed, black person,” Evansmore said. “DuBois High, one of only two high schools for Negro students in the county, was the school you looked forward to attending, as The Echo, the twice-yearly newspaper, was full of info on what the students and teachers were doing.
“I read each one looking forward to the day I would attend DuBois.”
And she did get the opportunity to walk the DuBois halls on a regular basis. “I attended DuBois High for the first two years of my high school years (1954-1956),” she said. “Then, the newly built DuBois High was desegregated and renamed Mount Hope High, where I spent my last two years.
“All the Negro students were reassigned to white schools across the county. This was very disappointing as we were losing the friends we’d had for two years. Because of where I lived, I attended the same building and left West Virginia five days after graduation when I had an opportunity to go north and get a job.”
“My coal mining grandfather taught this big extended family of kids by example,” Evansmore remembers. “We worked planting gardens to feed us, but whenever anyone asked for something, we gave it to them.
“Someone always came over in the hollow to take him and my Aunt Alice to vote. He regularly attended ‘local’ meetings. John L. Lewis’ picture was on our wall. Our house was open to someone who didn’t have a place to live. We shared. He worked with other miners when ‘hog killing’ time came in the cold November days around Thanksgiving. They would travel from community to community.
“He also said, ‘A man’s word is his bond.’ I will never forget that. I know it means a woman’s word, also.”
She would later return to the place where she was raised and take an active role in preserving the DuBois legacy, but first she had to secure her place in the larger world.
“I worked as a mother’s helper taking care of two children of a now-single, Jewish woman in Fairfield, Conn.,” Evansmore said. “I recall thinking as she came down the stairs of her house to meet me, she looked like a white woman. She was finishing her education to be a teacher.”
Evansmore remembers “having been raised in West Virginia where Baptist people spoke of Jews as being something very different from whatever I’d seen. I never understand this as they claimed to believe ... love Jesus who himself was a Jew. Myrna Frank convinced me to start classes ... when I informed her I was planning to leave. I stayed there for a couple of years, attending college part-time. That was the beginning of my further education, which took place over the next few years.”
In 1960, she married Freddie Moore, a pen pal of two years, in West Virginia. Moore was a U.S. Navy man from Florida who was stationed on the West Coast, and the couple moved to his home state. In the next 13 years, they became parents to three children and lived in Philadelphia, Mayport, Fla., and Newport, R.I. After they divorced in 1973, she stayed in Rhode Island “as it reminded me of West Virginia and felt like a comfortable place to raise children” and was “only a few hours’ drive to New Jersey, where my mother and many relatives lived.”
“Raising my three children, my two younger pre-teen brothers and a friend’s son for a while” caused Evansmore to have a revelation. “I realized I needed to be the role model for my kids to attend college, so I started taking classes (nights and summers), earning a B.S. cum laude from Roger Williams College in 1978, the year before my oldest child graduated high school in Rhode Island,” she said.
Evansmore worked at Raytheon Company, first as a secretary, then as a buyer. Then, with the children raised, she took a detour. “I gave up the corporate world in the mid-’80s and became self-employed, designing and making clothes for women which I sold at craft fairs along the East Coast. I no longer needed a house, car and other things. I had a van that I did shows with. My son thought I had lost my mind, giving up my good job to do craft shows from spring to fall and taxes during the winter. (My) daughters thought it was a good idea.”
She resided in Rhode Island for over 25 years before moving back to the Mountain State to help care for her ailing mother. “I had always returned home to West Virginia every year since leaving because of the many relatives and friends who still lived here. Besides, many cousins who lived in other states always came ‘home’ for holidays and special events.”
Her mother passed away three weeks to the day after Evansmore returned home in 1994. “I became the caretaker of my 9-year-old nephew. I hadn’t been around young kids in many years and had to learn much.” She said she still remains in contact with the nephew, who eventually relocated to New Jersey.
She later became involved in AmeriCorps, working at the Southern Appalachian Labor School in Beards Fork, and took classes which enabled her to qualify for a substitute teacher position.
“I started working with the DuBois Reunion committee in the late ‘90s,” she recalled. “At a reunion, I heard a graduate speak of being a Tuskegee airman.
“That inspired me to learn from other attendees what they had done since graduation. The class of 1953 regularly attended and about 15 or more allowed me to question them. From that experience, I started collecting what I could find about DuBois students.”
Evansmore remarried in 2001 and moved to Maryland with her husband, Steward Frazier, who was a 1950 DuBois graduate, a graduate of West Virginia State College and Tuskegee University, and a veterinarian who “could not get a license application for such from the state of West Virginia.” He worked for the FDA in Washington, D.C., and studied to become a minister in the Methodist church. “He had retired from both by the time we were married.” He passed away from cancer in 2010.
She then relocated back to West Virginia. Shortly after coming home, she saw a Mount Hope building for sale a few blocks away from her home. “It occurred to me that would be a good location for a museum and I could empty my closets of material gathered over many years,” Evansmore said. The owner and her husband had been supporters of the DuBois Reunion for years, and the woman sold the building to Evansmore. The DuBois on Main museum was “my baby” for years, she said.
“My time and energy focused on it.”
Evansmore says staying involved is crucial to moving forward in life. “I always felt one should be involved in whatever was going on in their community, not leaving it for ‘others’ to do,” she says. “I try to do things to get folks to take part rather than sitting on the side.
“Commonly, folks will agree to what is asked of them, but not carry it out. It seems I’m the odd one for not expecting that response. It’s difficult when you sense there’s a feeling of helplessness and ‘my opinion doesn’t matter,’ which is what I’ve seen here. That is not what I’m used to seeing in other places I’ve lived. Nevertheless, I still try periodically. When I saw local people had little to no interest in the history of their relatives, it was disappointing. Yet, it fits the feeling that one doesn’t matter. That’s so sad.”
After seven years of overseeing the museum, Evansmore geared it down with that particular project. “Covid-19 is very much with us and I decided I did not need to take a chance by opening the museum on a regular basis,” she said. “I’d been open for seven years already.”
However, that didn’t cause her to slow down any. “I got involved with The Poor People’s Campaign, A National Call for Moral Revival, in mid-2019,” Evansmore said.
“I was very impressed with how the movement focuses on people telling their own stories rather than someone speaking for them.
“The research that supports the reports was convincing to me that this was a movement based on facts, not opinions. The way this movement focuses on matters that affect the U.S. was impressive and I knew there was a chance I would never see any changes. But I also knew it took time to get here and it would take time for changes. Yes, we are starting to see some changes as so much crap is coming to light.
“The racism in this country is much deeper than many want to admit. Basic survival for non-white people is a priority which lives inside you. I expect to be part of the Poor People’s Campaign until I am no longer able to do so.” That includes embracing technology to help bring about changes, she said.
Evansmore and some of her fellow Poor People’s Campaign volunteers spent several hours on Aug. 6 in the area of the Fayette County Courthouse rallying in support of the Southern Appalachian Labor School in a Fayette County Commission matter. “We are about educating; we’re about a number of things and one of them is educating,” she said. “This is an opportunity to educate; when opportunity is in front of you, use it to your advantage.”
One of the methods to accomplish that, she said, is to help people understand about the importance of public meetings. “You can attend; you don’t have to know anything, just go sit and listen. That’s how you learn.
“If you’re educated and you understand, then you will realize what power you have. You will not continue to be victimized,” she said.
“I try to encourage others to try to do something they think they can’t because they’ve been told such by family, friends, teachers and preachers,” she said more recently. “Fortunately, I didn’t have that kind of upbringing.
“I’ve always been rather independent, knowing who I am and not needing to pretend I am something else. I never accepted anyone assuming my uncle was my father as he was my aunt’s husband. My father did not accept the responsibility. He did give me a gift unknowingly. He lived until his mid-90s. So, I feel I have longevity in my genes. My grandfather and biological father lived until their mid-’90s. That’s my goal.”
• • •
By 2005, Evansmore had been diagnosed with “a heart concern” and received an invitation to support the American Heart Association by taking part in a fundraising effort named Train to End Stroke.
“I participated in the training to complete a full marathon in Kona, Hawaii, after four months of training and raising $5,300,” she said. “I succeeded and completed the race, coming in second in my age group. I was 64.5 years old.
“I was a walker/runner. I learned it was starting and finishing that mattered. Over a little bit of time, I also learned that women were not allowed to compete in marathons until the 1970s when a runner I met during a New Jersey race, Kathrine Switzer, who had done one (1967 Boston Marathon) using initials only.” Race official Jock Semple unsuccessfully attempted to stop Switzer from competing, but she ultimately finished the race.
“Doing a marathon in all 50 states became my goal after accepting the fact that pain was part of it, but the feel-good endorphins were worth it,” Evansmore said. “I learned (and) made friends who had similar aspirations. I completed the 50 states in August of 2008 in Anchorage, Alaska.”
Joining running clubs and traveling to areas such as Roanoke, Va., for competitions helped Evansmore remain active in more recent years. She has completed over 150 full marathons, many half-marathons and races of shorter duration.
Through it all, Evansmore — no matter the task at hand — still strives to remain active, curious and engaged. “There are too many interesting things to do to sit and watch TV. That will put me to sleep.”
