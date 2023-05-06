Seed Sower bringing services to downtown Beckley alongside Fruits of Labor.
Seed Sower Inc. will host an Open House on Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1 p.m. after a ribbon cutting at 313 Neville St. in Beckley, next door to Fruits of Labor Restaurant.
The business was founded to provide safe, secure housing, transportation and recovery support services to adults in recovery from a substance use disorder.
The company’s vision specifically seeks the creation and nurturing of sustainable recovery ecosystems in each community it serves.
The company’s goal, as state in a press release, is to broaden and deepen the integration of safe, stable housing, transportation, workforce development, peer recovery support and community engagement with an existing system of training, certification, and employment programs operated by Fruits of Labor, Inc, partnered with state workforce development agencies including WorkForce WV and Jobs and Hope WV.”
● ● ●
State Fair flea market open again on Tuesdays and Saturdays in free parking lot.
lewisburg, w.va. – The State Fair of West Virginia’s weekly flea market has returned and is open open Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. through the summer and will be in the free parking lot located on 219 South.
Vendor spaces are available daily for $10 a spot. This event is rain or shine.
For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.
● ● ●
Conservation service holding meeting to talk about fed funds for ag producers and forest landowners.
morgantown, w.va.– The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a Special West Virginia State Technical Committee meeting regarding the Inflation Reduction Act.
Earlier this year the USDA announced additional funding for agricultural producers and forest landowners nationwide to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provided an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate smart agriculture through several of the conservation programs that USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) implements. More than a dozen West Virginia federal, state, and local agencies and conservation organizations are represented on the committee.
The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. through Microsoft TEAMS. Meeting login information is available through the NRCS WV website: www.wv.nrcs.usda.gov, email NRCS.WVStateOffice@usda.gov, or by phoning 304-284-7540.
Attendees with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546 with his/her specific request.
