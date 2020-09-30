The chaotic presidential debate of Tuesday night spilled into West Virginia on Wednesday after President Donald Trump told a nationwide television audience of 73 million that a postal worker in the Mountain State was caught “selling ballots” and that mail-in ballots were “being dumped in rivers.”
Neither of those things happened, said Secretary of State Mac Warner who, like the president, is a Republican running for reelection.
The postal worker, Thomas Cooper, pleaded guilty in July to charges of attempted election fraud and injury to the mail after changing five ballot requests from Democrat to Republican during the runup to the June primary election.
Cooper also altered three other ballot applications by circling the word “Republican” in a different color ink than what was used on the forms, according to Warner’s office.
Warner said Wednesday that a postal worker had tried to alter absentee ballot applications, but he refuted the president's claim that the employee was “selling ballots."
The attempted fraud was a “unique circumstance where a postal carrier altered absentee ballot applications, not ballots,” Warner said.
Trump said of ballots in West Virginia, "They're being sold. They're being dumped in rivers.”
It was among several other false claims the president made about the nation's election system at a time when many more people are trying to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is going to be a fraud like you've never seen,” Trump said.
Warner said that is not true.
"Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure, and fair,” he said.
Warner has shared the president’s concerns about the potential for election fraud, but the secretary said Wednesday that states can prevent it. In the West Virginia case, he said an “astute county clerk” identified the altered ballot applications and alerted Warner's office.
Warner said an Election Anti-Fraud Task Force, which includes federal and state law enforcement, got a confession out of the mailman within days in May.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin denounced Trump's claims.
“There is no widespread voter fraud in West Virginia and any claim to the contrary is false," he said in a written statement.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., did not issue a press release on the matter.
Former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Natalie Tennant did not wait to issue her response. Writing on social media during the debate, Tennant said West Virginia’s “absentee voting is safe and secure. A mailman did not sell ballots. He altered request forms and was caught.”
Tennant said spreading fear and confusion is a form of voter suppression and that she, if elected, would not tolerate it. She said in a press release that “West Virginians are proud of who we are and deserve better.”
At his Wednesday press briefing on the pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the president’s claim, which he turned into a general critique of the debate itself, blaming both presidential candidates for the unruly nature of the affair.
“I was really disappointed in the debate you know in every way,” the governor said. “Here we have two individuals who are running for the highest office in the entire world and it turned into an ugly food fight.”
Justice, who called Trump “a very good friend of mine and a dear friend of West Virginia,” said he was “saddened” by the debate.
“It was a really dark night,” he said.
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that it plans to change the debate format after President Trump’s frequent interruptions threatened to derail the first of three scheduled debates. The president’s attempts to sow doubts about the vote alarmed election experts.
Currently, candidates are granted two minutes apiece to answer a moderator’s question before being allowed to respond directly to one another – ground rules that Mr. Trump routinely flouted on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported Wednesday online that members of the commission, a bipartisan nonprofit that has organized the debates since 1987, were frustrated by the way Tuesday’s event played out, as Trump interrupted both his Democratic opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.