The historic Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg in Greenbrier County will be the site June 5 at 10:30 a.m. for the first Saturday devotions with the daily Mass set to follow at 11 a.m.
The church is the oldest Catholic building in Greenbrier County having been constructed in 1902 as a chapel of St, Catherine of Siena parish in Ronceverte and it replaced two previous church buildings which had been destroyed by fire.
Prior to the construction of the chapels in Williamsburg, the primarily Irish and German worshipers would meet at Corcorans’ Store in Williamsburg at midnight Saturdays and walk the 18 miles into Lewisburg for early Mass at the former Immaculate Conception Church at corner of what is now US 60 West and Church Street.
Following the devotions and daily Mass there will be a covered dish dinner on the grounds.
The public is invited to visit the Chapel and participate in the service in this unique setting.
For additional information and directions on how to get to the Church telephone the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus Greenbrier Valley Council 304-645-1373.