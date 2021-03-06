When Danese native Colton Pack got the phone call – or rather, text – that every aspiring county singer hopes for, it had been roughly five years since he had performed with his Restless Road bandmates.
Pack said the text was from Kane Brown, the fellow "X Factor" contestant and country music artist, who said he had watched a video of Pack singing one of his songs and wanted to know if he and his former band would like to collaborate.
That was more than a year ago and since then the band, created in 2013 on the popular TV show “The X Factor,” has reformed, signed with a label, released an EP, gone on tour and played in front of a sold-out arena.
But as fellow band members Zach Beeken and Garrett Nichols can attest, that was just the beginning.
Despite their recent success, it has not always been easy travels for Restless Road.
Following their first taste of stardom on “The X Factor,” the band ran into obstacles.
From Pack leaving the band in 2014 to return home to Fayette County to start a family to just the regular ups and downs most bands face in the music industry, it appeared as if Restless Road had met its end.
That was until Pack received that life-changing text.
“I had posted a cover video of ‘Good as You’ to Instagram and Kane had seen the video and reached out to me about starting a joint venture with Sony and wanting to bring someone out on tour and he thought we would be a perfect fit,” Pack said.
That was 2019 and band members had long gone their separate ways with Pack working construction and going to college. Beeken, originally from Iowa, was working as a bartender and Nichols, originally from Tuscaloosa, Ala., was holding a job as a graphic designer.
“We all were just working regular jobs,” Pack said.
But with the offer from Brown, Pack was able to call his former bandmates and say six magical words.
“Let’s get the band back together.”
After that, it wasn’t long until everything started falling into place, Pack said.
“We got the band back together in July of 2019 and by November we were recording our first EP,” Pack said. “Then in January (2019) we played a sold-out show at STAPLES Center (in Los Angeles) with Kane (Brown) and by February (2020) we’d released the EP and did (NBC’s “Today” show) and were on tour and we did about five shows and then the pandemic hit, which shut everything down.”
After signing with Brown’s new label, 1021 Entertainment, a worldwide joint venture with Sony Music Nashville, Pack said it almost felt as if the band had come full circle since all the members of Restless Road, in addition to Brown, got their start on “The X Factor.”
Beeken said they were all fairly surprised after signing with Brown’s label how quickly everything took off. He said they had been made promises by other labels and management teams before that never came to fruition, but this time was different.
“It was kind of unreal,” he said.
Prior to Covid-19, the band was riding a high touring with Brown on his Worldwide Beautiful tour in early 2020.
Their self-titled EP, produced by Dann Huff and co-producer Lindsay Rimes, had just been released and they were having the time of their lives introducing those songs to the world as part of the tour.
Pack said there was one song in particular that holds a special place in his heart.
“We cut a song on the EP called ‘Take Me Home’ with Kane and it’s an interpolation of ‘Take Me Home, County Roads’ by John Denver,” Pack said. “When we heard it for the first time, it was super special. It was a really special moment because growing up from West Virginia and hearing that song was really awesome.”
Pack said he remembers the first time they sang that song on tour.
“We had just released this EP and just released that song and everything was just starting to take off and that first night we stood on stage, it was just like the most unbelievable moment,” he said. “I remember pulling out one of my in-ears and just listening and when we sang that chorus, people were singing along because it's something that’s familiar to people and that people know and so it was just a special moment for me every night.
"I felt like I got to take a little piece of home with me everywhere I went and got to experience it every night.”
Pack said those are moments that he will cherish forever.
Although their tour with Brown was cut short, the band still has big plans.
“Just like everybody else, we thought this sucks,” Beeken said. “We’re not going to pretend that we didn’t hate it. Once we just accepted that it is what it is, that just freed us up to make the most out of this last year and that’s what we did.”
Beeken said the band spent 2020 writing new music and growing their audience on social media.
“We’ve been having way too much fun on the internet,” he said, adding they made a parody Harry Potter video that went viral. “We’re actually shocked and excited. We’ve managed to gain a million followers on TikTok this year and tripled our Instagram followers and we’ve really just done that by having fun and being creative.
"...We’ve just been goofing off and having fun and keeping our fans engaged since we’re not able to see them in person.”
And though they're not sure when they might be back on the road greeting their fans, they say they're grateful for the second chance together.
“Sometimes you just have to take a chance and chase your dreams,” Pack said.