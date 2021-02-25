A Raleigh County man was arrested Thursday for his role in a January shooting.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Michael Akers, 19, of Crab Orchard for his role in a shooting that occurred during the evening of Jan. 26.
Akers was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment.
This is the second arrest made by the sheriff’s department regarding this shooting.
Earlier in the week, Jonathan Khalil Penn, 18, of Beckley was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment for his role in the same incident.
Penn is being held in Southern Regional Jail with a $150,000 bond.