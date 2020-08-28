Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.