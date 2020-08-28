Beckley Police Department will conduct a seat belt and safety checkpoint from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, on Second Street at Thornhill Courts. An alternate location will be the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Officers will check for seat belt and child safety seat usage as well as current and valid driver's licenses and proper vehicle documentation.
The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program will fund the checkpoint.
In the press release, the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program and local law enforcement "encourage the motoring public to buckle up and make every effort to ensure that your children are correctly secured in the proper child safety seat."