Members of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, WV State Police Beckley Detachment, FBI and ATF assisted the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force in the execution of a search warrant Oct. 20 i the Beckley Junction area of Raleigh County.
Officers reported finding over 1,100 grams of heroin (a Schedule I controlled substance) and about 180 grams of methamphetamine (a Schedule II controlled substance) at the residence. Also recovered were two rifles and one handgun along with a large quantity of ammunition for the firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $250,000, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
The accused, Jamal Johnson, 30, of Beckley, was previously convicted of a violent felony offense and therefore prohibited from possession of any firearms or ammunition, according to the press release. Johnson was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson was arraigned before Magistrate Richard D. Jones and remanded to Southern Regional Jail on a $450,000 bond pending further court proceedings.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Beckley Police Department, WV State Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.