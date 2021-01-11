An Oak Hill man was arrested in his home town after being found in possession of an estimated $1,600 in heroin and methamphetamine.
Demetran V. Gray, 42, was arrested Saturday by Fayette County Sheriff's deputies and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.
The arrest was made after deputies responded to a residence on Ellison Circle in Oak Hill in an effort to locate a wanted person who was not Gray.
While they were on scene, the officers saw evidence of drug sales and a search was conducted after receiving consent from the homeowner.
The search yielded 1.8 grams of heroin, 6 grams of methamphetamines and firearms, which were all located in and around the room Gray was staying in at the residence.
The criminal complaint states that the estimated street value of the drugs is $1,600.
This is also not Gray’s first drug charge. He was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in 2015.
Gray is also on parole through the state of West Virginia, according to the complaint. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.