Search for lifeguards in choppy waters

The City of Beckley is scrambling once again to find enough lifeguards to open New River Pool in 2022 — despite help from a member of Beckley Common Council and a local businessman, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker reported Monday.
The pool did not open in 2021 as the city, municipalities and counties around the country saw a shortage of qualified lifeguard applicants. This year, Baker said, local real estate agent Brian Brown and Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap have joined the efforts to find lifeguards.
"We started on this last year," she said of lifeguard recruitment for the 2022 summer season. "Everybody's struggling.
"You can't get people to flip hamburgers, much less save somebody's life."
Last year, Brown developed a plan to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to become qualified through a lifeguard course taught by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, the organization which hosts the American Red Cross Lifeguard certification program. The plan for 2021, which was started late in the summer season, did not attract enough qualified applicants, even with the lowering of age requirements from 18.
This year, Dunlap has reached out to Woodrow Wilson High School, through a guidance counselor, to host a recruitment effort at the high school. He posted on Facebook last Friday that he will be presenting to students on Feb. 21, 2022, in an effort to find qualified, interested lifeguard applicants.
Dunlap had initially sought private sponsors to cover the $250 fee, but he reported Monday that the city will cover the fees for candidates who will commit to working for the city for a certain number of hours.
"I thought that was very generous and a good middle ground," Dunlap remarked on Monday.
Baker said that while she wants adult lifeguards at New River Pool due to the deeper water, high school lifeguards may be available to work in other areas of the pool. The city will need 14 to 17 lifeguards and is competing with the needs of the county, The Resort at Glade Springs, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) pool, ACE Resort in Fayette County and other outdoor water venues around southern West Virginia.
Further complications this season involve an overall staff shortage among all Parks and Recreation divisions, said Baker. She confirmed a report that she had reached out to Y officials to ask if it would manage the city's pools. The Y had managed the city pool system in the 1980s.
Y CEO Jay Rist said Monday that the plan is not feasible for the organization.
"Coming out of Coivd, the Y's not operating at its own full capacity," he explained. "So for us to take on additional facilities just isn't a possibility.
"We're not in a position of strength right now. As a non-profit organization, we've got to take care of what we have going on, get ourselves back up and running."
The Y is the largest provider of swim lessons across the country. Rist said that the lifeguard test is a stringent test that requires very strong swimmers. Passing the pre-test is even too difficult for some, and lifeguards must pass a second test.
"You have other people's lives in your hands," he explained. "You have to be vigilant. You have to be on top of your game, even in a pool with one lap swimmer, bad things can happen.
"There's this misconception that it's an easy thing, that it should be an easy solve of the problem, and it's not."
Rist said that Covid has harmed operations of many organizations and that there has also been a lack of interest in swimming on all levels, including competitive and lifeguarding, among younger people. He said that recruitment of suitable lifeguards must start with getting younger people in local schools interested in swimming.
"We've got to start cultivating a generation that understands the opportunities available with swimming," he reported. "Now it's got to be focused on recruitment."
In past years, he said, emergency medical technicians were also certified to be lifeguards.
"Those days and times are gone," he noted.
He said the Y will continue to offer lifeguard certification classes that start in March and end in May.
Baker reported that the city's number of lifeguard applicants had started to dwindle a few years prior to the pandemic, leading to a restricted schedule instead of the usual six days per week.
"Several years ago, we were working some with the Y about what we could do about this problem, and we felt like we were in a stronger position," she said. "Then Covid happened, and it just threw a wrench in all of our plans.
"The pool couldn't open at all that year because of governmental mandates.
"I think, in a way, we lost our momentum there," she added. "As we started to get back open, we just were really, really struggling."
She said the city was able to get enough lifeguards in 2021 to open the pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, because it is a smaller pool. She noted that the opening of Historic Black Knight while New River pool remained closed had drawn criticism from some city residents.
She said the city did not have enough lifeguards in 2021 to host private swim lessons, which was a service that Parks and Recreation had offered prior to Covid-19.
Brown, whose professional background includes national recruitment of physicians to southern West Virginia during a physician shortage, said Monday that he is to meet with Baker and Williams and a Y representative to develop a plan for lifeguard recruitment at a later date.
"If you know that there is a problem, you find creative solutions to address those challenges," he said. "There was a national physician shortage, so we had to come up with creative solutions to meet the challenges and changing landscape.
"We didn't give up and simply say, 'There's a shortage.'
"In order to be successful in recruiting lifeguards, we're going to have to train people to swim. We're going to have to go after those individuals that have the body type and the stamina to do the job.
"We need to first go after our local athletes on the high school and collegiate levels. Offer them incentives to come to work."
He added that the recruitment effort could help the Park and Recreation department, possibly by offering employees for other jobs.
"When they're not at the pool, we could be mentoring them and training them to help build the community and share the passion for whatever sport they're engaged in," Brown added.
Dunlap, who was once a lifeguard, said that lifeguarding is a rewarding summer job and he hopes to get younger people interested.
"I'm hoping that once we start with Woodrow, we can reach out to Independence and then we can reach out to (Shady Spring High School)," said Dunlap on Monday. "These are the people that do have swim teams.
"We have two major competing interests here," added Dunlap. "There's the folks that are feeling disenfranchised, like they're not a part of the solution, where if we continue to monitor Facebook, and we monitor our constituents, they do give good suggestions.
"I'm just going to do my best to play middle child," he said, adding that the Woodrow Wilson guidance counselor has been helpful.
Baker said that any employee recruited from schools for lifeguard positions must meet the same requirements that other city employees meet, including references, background checks, driver's licenses and certifications.