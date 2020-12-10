By Josephine E Moore
Investigators are still searching for the remains of a fifth child who was presumed to have died in a fire Tuesday in Greenbrier County with four siblings and a woman.
Although the victims’ names have not been officially released, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the children were “related by blood.” He said their ages were 7, 6, 4, 3 and 1.
Sloan said remains found Wednesday, which they believed to have belonged to the fifth child victim, actually belonged to one of the other four children who died in the two-story home on Flynn’s Creek Road.
He said finding the remains has been difficult given the extensive damage to the home, which was burned to the ground, as well as to the remains.
“It’s a lot more difficult in a situation where you have a fire that’s had very detrimental effects on the victims,” he said.
The remains of four of the children were found inside the home, which is where investigators also believe they will find the remains of the fifth child, Sloan said.
He also confirmed that the woman found outside the house was the mother of three of the children.
All of the remains are being examined by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sloan said they are not looking for any additional victims.
The identity of the woman as well as the cause of death for all six of the victims has not been released by officials.
“Once we conclude the investigation and we’re satisfied that our conclusions and findings are solid and based on facts, we will release everything,” Sloan said.
Having been on the scene now for three days working with multiple agencies, Sloan said the incident has taken its toll on everyone.
“Any time you have a situation involved young children — I think even the most hardened individual has a soft spot for children,” he said. “A lot of the people involved, they have children of their own so it’s certainly a trying time for everyone involved.
"Even being at the scene, it’s just kind of a somber mood by everyone involved.”
Sloan said investigators will likely be finished gathering evidence from the scene Thursday but there is still a lot of work to be done.
“Just because we’re finished at the scene, we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We have some evidence that we have to get processed and also we’re working with the medical examiner’s office and we’ll be waiting for confirmation from them on some of the conclusions that we’ve reached.”