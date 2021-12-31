Screening of applicants to start for Mercer County Health Department

BLUEFIELD – The search for a new administrator at the Mercer County Health Department continues, and several applications have been received.
Dr. Daniel Wells, member of the Mercer County Board of Health, said advertising the position is still underway.
“We are advertising and collecting candidates as we speak,” he said. “It’s posted through the state as well. We should hopefully have a narrowed-down list soon, from my perspective.”
Board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said the advertising, which is on professional internet sites as well as statewide, will probably be taken down sometime in early January.
“We will have a board meeting in mid-January,” he said, and the process of screening applicants will start. “We will eliminate some who don’t meet the qualifications … Then phone calls to others and then (face to face) interviews.”
Maxwell said a board committee will oversee that process and make a recommendation to the full five-member board.
He said the interim administrator, Bonnie Allen, is doing an “excellent” job so the board will take its time and conduct a thorough search.
Allen, public health RN and vaccine coordinator for the department, was named interim administrator after former Administrator Roger Topping resigned on Nov. 9 in the wake of a mistake made in the dosage of the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot.
At an Oct. 28 vaccine clinic sponsored by the health department, about 200 residents received a full dose of the Moderna booster rather than the recommended half dose.
That mistake resulted in the state Bureau of Public Health placing the health department in a temporary “hold” on administering any further Covid vaccines until a team could visit and assess what happened.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said the measure was not punitive but the department had to be cleared before administering any more Covid vaccines.
Topping said that, to his knowledge, the department was never directly notified by the state of the half dose.
“The first two doses of Moderna were full doses and we did not know that had changed for the booster shots,” he said.
But Amjad said the department’s personnel should have known the correct dosage, and they could have easily “googled” the information.
Topping accepted responsibility for the mistake and submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the board at its Nov. 9 special meeting, effectively immediately.
The team from the Bureau of Public Health visited the department on Nov. 9 and later issued a report that included a recommendation for personnel in leadership positions to obtain the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) “You Call the Shots” certification through online training.
Once those recommendations were completed, Amjad praised the employees for their response and the temporary hold was lifted in early December. The department has resumed its vaccine clinics.
Topping, who was a member of the board of health in 2020, was named administrator in August 2020 after former administrator Susan Kadar retired amid issues related to the health department’s response to the pandemic, which was described as inadequate.
At the same time Kadar retired and in the wake of criticisms of the department, county Health Officer Dr. Kathy Wides resigned as did former board of health chair Dr. Randy Stephens.
In the aftermath of that 2020 turmoil, Dr. Randy Maxwell was named chair, Topping, who has an extensive background in health care management, was named administrator and three new board members were selected – Wells, Robb Williams and Nicole Coburn – replacing Stephens and Topping and filling another seat on the board that had been previously vacated.
A new health officer was named, Dr. Stephen Stefancic, but he resigned earlier this year because of time constraints and was replaced by the current health officer, Dr. Rick Sabol. Both are emergency room physicians.
Board member Stacey Hicks said after the temporary hold and the resignation of Topping the board “will do everything in our power to make sure no mistakes happen in the future.”
