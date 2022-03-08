The Oak Hill community said goodbye this week to a building which was part of the city’s fabric for more than 70 years.
The Scout Cabin, which was home to countless memories made over the years, was demolished Monday. A crew from Empire Salvage in Bluefield spent the morning knocking down the Scout Cabin. The rubble was to be transported to a landfill on Tuesday.
Donated to the city, the Scout Cabin was the site of fresh-faced Scouts learning to tie a knot and participating in derby races, reunions of a various nature, school functions such as the Freshman Frolic and sock hops, and myriad other activities over the years.
“It’s been used for all kind of events,” said Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright. “It’s been like a mini-Civic Center.
“I’m disappointed that it had to go. It meant a great deal to a lot of people. It has a lot of sentimental connections to a lot of people. I’m sad to see it go.”
Wright and City Manager Bill Hannabass both said that, while they didn’t want to see the building exit into the dustbin of history, demolition was the most viable option.
“It has natural spring water that is underneath it; I’m surprised it lasted as long as it did,” said Hannabass, who noted that the building hasn’t been used for functions for about four years. “It was deteriorated to the point it wasn’t safe.
“It wasn’t cost-effective to refurbish it, especially with the spring situation underneath it. It was just too much.”
“It was built hastily,” Hannabass added. “The city had throughout the years put some money in it, but it was just fighting a losing battle.
“It made a nice facility while it lasted.”
The deterioration was “not to anybody’s fault, this administration or past administrations,” Hannabass said. “We’ve put some serious money in it (new roof, foundation work, etc.) and time in it.”
Bringing the building up to standards “was way more money than was prudent to do,” he said.
Wright said a well-known architect/historical preservationist came to the area late in 2021 to survey the building and property and give guidance to community members. A “detailed analysis” resulted in a conclusion that the cost to repair the building and make it operational again would be about $280,000, according to Wright. “That kind of price tag is not feasible,” the mayor said.
Wright, a regional historian of note, said the history of the Scout Cabin is a little murky, but he thinks he’s pieced it together fairly well. The structure, which has long been been a cornerstone of Oak Hill City Park activities, was originally built in 1951.
“It’s one of those things that everybody knows about it, everybody knows it exists, but they don’t know where it came from,” Wright said.
Back in the day, Scouts were gathering in the local Presbyterian church to conduct their meetings, Wright said his research shows, and the need arose for a new meeting place.
“It got to the point where the Boy Scouts were growing and needed a bigger place to meet,” Wright said.
Three local women, working on behalf of the church, undertook a fundraising effort to secure money for a new building. The mayor identified the women as Mildred Hill, wife of then-Mayor C.R. Hill, H.E. Willson and H.A. Berry.
“They raised the funds, I think, and it was pretty much their funds,” said Wright, whose son, Steven, gathered with his fellow Cub Scouts for activities at the Scout Cabin when he was a youth. The building was constructed on property which was the Fayette County Fairgrounds from 1913 to 1924, according to Wright.
Plans called for some of the lumber from the building to be saved in the event the local alumni association wishes to do something with it along the souvenir line, Wright said.
Hannabass admitted that “there have been some people saying that we shouldn’t tear it down.”
If they looked closely at the situation, people would realize “this building has gone beyond its life,” he said. “I’m the first one to say I wish we didn’t have to tear it down.”
City council earlier approved accepting bids for the demolition, and Empire Salvage won the project with a $7,000 bid, with the money coming from the city’s general operating fund.
• • •
The actual site on which the Scout Cabin stood will be used to expand parking facilities for the city park, Hannabass said, and that will address one of the park’s deficiencies.
The spring water can possibly be alleviated or at least reduced by installing drain lines, he said. “It’s an uphill battle.”
As part of the bigger picture, though, city officials are currently in the process of “completely redoing the whole city park,” the city manager said.
Engineering proposals from three consultants were heard Tuesday for a project that is expected to result in an overhaul of Oak Hill City Park.
“We’re still in the design phase of it, but we’re looking at a skate park, new playground equipment, a basketball court, a pavilion – and probably get into improving the Little League parks and Little League ballfields,” Hannabass said.
Plans for the park additions include a complete concrete skate park in the 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot range, a high school regulation-size outdoor basketball court, and a pavilion about 24 by 30 feet in size. The pavilion would be situated centrally in the park, adjacent to the skate park and playground.
If it goes forward as planned, the upgrade will cost in the neighborhood of $1.2 million, and funding could come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, monies the city has available, which is $3.4 million.
The project would fall under ARPA guidelines, Hannabass said, and “city council has expressed a need and a desire to spend this money on things that directly benefit the public.” That includes parks and recreation, drainage and sidewalks.
Councill will select the consultant, and, if ARPA funds are utilized, the project “ought to start pretty quickly,” Hannabass said.
