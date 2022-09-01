Sixth-graders at Independence Middle School are spending the week immersed in engaging STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.
This weeklong experience is part of Science Adventure School, a collaboration between West Virginia University and the Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR).
While it may seem like simple fun and games as the middle schoolers fire arrows at targets and race over ramps with BMX bikes, they are also learning about the science that is associated with each of these activities.
Sixth-grader Aiden Dickinson said this was his first time ever using a compound bow, but he felt he got the hang of it pretty quickly.
“I even hit the bull's-eye once,” Aiden said.
After firing off a few arrows, the students were guided to a nearby tent where an instructor walked them through the steps of what makes archery possible in a session called “The Science Behind the Sport.”
There, the sixth-graders learned about the cams on either end of the bow which look like pulleys and help make it easier to draw the cables of the bow.
They then learned about the trajectory an arrow takes once it’s let loose from a bow and how a certain level of force is needed in order for an arrow to reach its target.
With these ideas in mind, the students returned to the archery field to continue shooting arrows but now with the understanding of the science and skills that made it all possible.
Students also participated in and were taught the science behind cycling, rock climbing and paddling.
Sixth-grader Kayleigh Williams said the most interesting topic she was able to learn about thus far was rock climbing. As an aspiring doctor and/or pharmacist, Kayleigh said she has always been fascinated by how people’s bodies work.
“With rock climbing we learned about the human anatomy and how your legs are mostly doing the work,” she said.
Robin Feldhake, a seventh-grade math teacher at Independence Middle, said she enjoys watching students have fun learning concepts which they can immediately apply to real life situations.
She added that the weeklong camp isn’t just about STEM learning, it’s also about gaining social skills which have been hampered in recent years by Covid.
Ali Jeney, the director of Science Adventure School, said making these social and emotion connections is one of the main components of the program’s curriculum.
“We don’t just want them to have these experiences out here,” Jeney said. “They don’t just come and learn and then they’re done.”
As this takes place at the start of the year, Jeney said the hope is that the camps help these students as they transition from elementary to middle school students by creating positive experiences that are shared with their peers and teachers.
She added that there is also an environmental education aspect to the program where students learn about the different types of soil, test water samples from the nearby New River and learn about the importance of sustainability when it comes to the ecosystem in the forest.
For one of the learning sessions, Jeney said students take a quick trip to Thurmond, which is located in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, where they are able to learn from park rangers.
Sixth-grader Aaron Rash said the rangers taught them about the animals that lived in the river as well as what types of tests they conduct in order to determine the health of the New River.
“We learned it was sort of healthy today because we found a lot of crawdads,” Aaron said.
Reneé Richardson, a sixth-grade science teacher at Independence Middle, said this is her third time attending the Science Adventure School with students.
She said she has noticed that her students are more engaged in her classroom and excited about learning after returning from the camp.
“It’s just a great opportunity to learn in an environment outside of the classroom,” Richardson said.
Over the next few weeks, sixth-graders from Raleigh County’s remaining four middle schools will all get a chance to take part in the Science Adventure School, which initially began in 2019.
For more information about the program go to scienceadventureschool.wvu.edu.
