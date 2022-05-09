School staff honored for support of reservist

When Independence Middle School science teacher Adam Miller was deployed to Germany in July of 2020 as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, he had to leave behind his wife and three children.
While he missed them greatly on his deployment, which lasted more than 400 days, thanks to the support of school staff, Miller said he knew his family was being looked after and cared for in his absence.
In recognition of these efforts, Miller nonmined Independence Middle School Principal Teresa Lester and Assistant Principal Melissa Goodson as well as Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price for the Patriot Award.
The award is meant to recognize employers and supervisors who make an effort to support those in National Guard or Reserve through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
This award was given to Lester, Goodson and Price during a ceremony Monday morning at the middle school.
The ceremony was conducted by members of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) who included West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice Bill Wooton and Frank Cook.
The ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between service members and their employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from the employee’s military commitment.
Miller said he could not have been more thankful for the support he and his family received while he was deployed.
“Never once did I have to worry,” he said. “I have worked in a job where I was told, ‘Choose between the company and the Navy,’ and I ended up walking away because I'm not going to choose between the Navy and my civilian job.”
Miller said this was not at all the case with Raleigh County Schools when he missed out on an entire school year as a result of his deployment.
He said not only was he completely confident that his job would be waiting for him when he returned but he also learned that the teachers and staff at Independence Middle were checking in on his children and wife almost daily.
Having left just before his family moved into a new house, Miller said he learned that four teachers stepped in to help his wife with the move.
“It made me sleep better at night, knowing if anything happened, my wife could pick the phone up and call them,” said Miller as he held back tears.
Lester said showing support to Miller and his family seemed like the least they could do given the sacrifice Miller was making.
“We wanted to support him,” she said. “His job is to protect all of us and as being a member of the military, to me, that's the greatest sacrifice that any person can make. . . We consider it an honor and a privilege to have a member of the military, especially active in the reserves, that he can be an example to our students, and hopefully to future members who will enlist.”
Goodson said she viewed their support as a way to show appreciation to Miller and his service.
“Helping with his family, looking out for them because he wasn't here and I'm sure that weighed heavy on him . . . that was just the small way we could show our appreciation to him for what he did for our country, was help him while he was gone” she said.
Price said this is just another example of how the staff and teachers at Independence Middle and other schools support each other.
“It's our responsibility to support our military and those who serve,” he said. “I get a little teary eyed but – the sacrifice that they make, not only them personally, but their families make as well. It's our responsibility to make sure that we do our part to support them as they're supporting us. And coming from a background of a very patriotic family, it's our honor to do this.”
Miller said he has served in the military for 22 years, four years active duty and 18 years in the reserves. He plans to retire from the reserves in September.