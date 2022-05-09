School staff honored for support of reservist

HM2 Navy reserve Adam Miller, science teacher at Independence Middle School, in his classroom Monday morning. Miller nominated superintendent of R.C. Schools David Prince, Independence Middle School principal Teresa Lester and asst. principal Melissa Goodson for the Patriot Award, The award is an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or spouse may nominate individual supervisor and bosses for support provided directly to the nominating service member and his or her family.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald