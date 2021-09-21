Carolyn Long never planned to have a career in higher education, but here she is, in Beckley, as president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
A lot of things in her life were never planned, as it turns out. It was just her taking a chance and being open to all possibilities.
“I always love the wonderful people who work for me say that they have a plan, and I hope that’s true, and I hope the plan comes true, but I can tell you that basically nothing in my life has ever been really planned. It just happened,” she said.
“I was smart enough to not be afraid to do something that wasn’t really what I had planned on. But to say … I’m willing to do that.”
After high school, she packed up her bags and walked into the doors of Fairmont State University. She wanted to be an accountant and was excellent with mathematics and numbers.
“I probably would’ve been a good accountant as far as the numbers go, but I would’ve driven everybody in the office crazy,” she said, laughing. “So, it’s probably good I changed.”
She switched to elementary education.
As a sophomore and junior in high school, Long would go to the local elementary school and help the teachers. Whether the teachers wanted her to read to the students, grade papers or just sit down and talk to students who were having a hard day, she found joy in doing so. She might have not known it at the time, but she was living out her calling.
“I just found it and it became my passion because I love this state,” she said. “I think our children are our greatest asset, and we have to find better ways for them at all levels. Whether that be higher ed, public ed, we have to find a better way to educate them and help them.”
After graduating from college with a degree in elementary education, Long started teaching at Big Chimney Elementary School in Kanawha County, one of the only jobs she had that was planned beforehand. She wanted to teach. She enjoyed it. It was her passion.
Not too long after, she married a man from Braxton County and moved there to be with him. He had a business in the area, too. So, she quit teaching, helped with the business, and started a family. Meanwhile, she went back to school at West Virginia University to get her master’s degree in education administration. She said that she never thought she’d ever use it.
Soon enough, her son went off to kindergarten at Little Birch Elementary. Around the same time, she got a call from the superintendent asking her to become the Little Birch principal. She was still helping with the family business, so she offered to become a half-time principal for a year or so under one condition — that the school would also hire a full-time Title 1 teacher. The superintendent agreed. She accepted a position as Title 1 teacher and then became principal.
But 10 years later, with her son entering high school amd because her husband’s business had grown, she walked into the superintendent’s office to resign.
“It was becoming very difficult for me to feel like I was being fair to the school and our business and do the things that I needed to do,” she explained. “I made a conscious decision that I wasn’t going to work any longer.”
For nearly five years, she supported her husband and their business. She got to support her son in everything he did. She was happy and content. Then, her husband passed away unexpectedly.
“I think tragedy comes in everyone’s life,” she said. “I think that how you handle it tells something about who you are.”
“I had a wonderful marriage and a wonderful husband. I could’ve made the choice of going home and sitting in the corner being sad for the rest of my life. There are days, even 20-some years later, that I’m still really sad. But I knew that he would also want me to move on and do the best I could. I had a son to finish raising and he had a business with wonderful employees that I needed to make sure were taken care of.”
She said that out of the tragedy came a much different life than she had ever thought about.
“But when one door closes, another one opens,” she said. “I have been so blessed in other ways as time has gone on to be able to work with some of the most magnificent people, have friends that otherwise I would’ve probably never been exposed to. I was quite content being Mrs. Harold Long and would’ve been for the rest of my life, but I had to find another pathway, and I did.”
In 2001, the local Board of Education asked her if she had considered being superintendent. She told them that she would do what she could to help. She became the first female superintendent of Braxton County Schools. During her time there, she balanced the school system’s budget and helped receive grants. In 2008, she became the first female chairperson of the WVU Board of Governors.
In 2012, she was asked to take a look at WVU Tech to see in what ways it could be improved. She said she planned to stay for only about six months. January will mark 10 years.
“I really came into higher education by mistake; it was not planned by any means,” she said, laughing. “Tech was having some issues down in Montgomery, and Morgantown wanted a fresh, new view. So, they asked me to go to Tech because they knew I had some administration behind me. I went to Tech and fell in love with that little school, fell in love with the wonderful young men and women who often come from the rural communities in our state.”
In 2017, she oversaw WVU Tech’s transfer from its home campus in Montgomery to Beckley. She has also moved its more than 40 academic programs to Beckley and helped increase the enrollment.
Working at Tech is important to her.
“It’s a very small school, so it was very important to me as an educator in West Virginia to make sure that school was protected and continued to be a part of the higher education system,” she said. “The most wonderful asset we have in the state is our young people, and too many of them are leaving and we need to find ways to help them.”
Long also credits a lot of her success to being involved in 4-H. She was a part of the club in Webster County, which is where she was born and raised.
“They taught me inclusion, how to run a meeting, and they taught me how we could learn from each other,” she said. “I think 4-H really changed my life in many ways.”
She said that she was involved in it for many years.
“From the time I was allowed to at 9 years old until the day I turned 21, and then they didn’t let me anymore,” she said, laughing.
Once a year, she said that al of the 4-Hers in the county would get together. And because it was a from a relatively small, rural area, she recalls the rivalries they shared. Yet, once they divided into tribes at camp, it taught them that they could all get along. Soon, they all became friends.
“We didn’t have a clue what we were being taught,” she said. “We were having so much fun.”
She said that it didn’t matter if someone was male or female, they could take cooking or electricity. They could even be a leader.
“I think it sent signals that a lot of us didn’t think about until later,” she said.
Throughout her life, from 4-H camp to becoming a campus president, she said she’s always been open to new adventures, new learning and being OK with change.
“This old country girl would never have thought about being a campus president, never entered my mind,” she said. “It was not on my list. I’m so blessed that I have had the opportunity to do this.”