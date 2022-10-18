MATEWAN, W.Va. — Seven students and a bus driver are being evaluated at the hospital after a school bus crash in Mingo County. The driver of the second vehicle was killed.
The bus, headed to Mingo Central High School, crashed into a service truck on U.S. Route 52, the King Coal Highway, just south of the school around 7 a.m. Tuesday. School officials indicate the injuries to the students were not life-threatening and the parents of the students have been notified. Five of the students were headed to Mingo Central. School officials say two more were headed to a different school.
Mingo County Schools spokesman Chris Williams said they kept parents up to date on what was happening.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/10/18/one-killed-in-crash-involving-mingo-county-school-bus/
