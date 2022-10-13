As one of Raleigh County Schools' construction projects passes the halfway mark, another is just about to begin.
Updates to three school construction projects were given by two architects with ZMM Architects & Engineering during a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Randy Jones, with ZMM, started by showing board members the updated floor plans for Shady Spring Elementary, which includes the addition of new classrooms, a kitchen upgrade, a “Safe School” entrance and a new gymnasium.
During a September meeting, board members approved a $14.5 million bid from Paramount Builders for the Shady Spring construction project.
Jones said the project is expected to take about 16 months.
According to floor plans provided by ZMM, both sides of Shady Spring Elementary are being added on to.
On the left side of the building, crews will be expanding the kitchen area to include a walk-in cooler and freezer and additional space for dry storage.
The existing kitchen will also undergo major renovations.
“We’re replacing all the equipment and reconfiguring the kitchen,” Jones said. “We’re actually moving the serving lines out into what was the gymnasium/cafetorium and basically to expand the kitchen even further.”
The biggest addition to the elementary school will be the new gymnasium being built on the side of the building opposite of the kitchen.
Six additional classrooms will also be constructed in the space behind the gymnasium.
David Ferguson, with ZMM, then gave updates about the demolition and reconstruction of the gymnasium at Park Middle School.
Ferguson said they’ll likely start with construction on the new gym prior to tearing down the old gym, which was initially closed at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year due to structural problems and has remained closed ever since.
If everything goes according to plan, Ferguson said he’d like to have put the project out to bid next month and ideally receive those bids back before Christmas.
He added that construction of the full-size gym, which will also include locker rooms, will take about 12 months.
Ferguson said demolition of the existing gym, which is located on the opposite side of the new gym’s site, will be a bit more complicated.
He said they recently had civil engineers on site who said they will need to build a retaining wall prior to demolition. Corrections to the school’s drainage system will also need to be part of the demolition process, Ferguson said.
Renovations are also being made to the second floor of Park Middle for a CTE lab.
It is estimated that the Park Middle project will cost $9.5 million.
Raleigh Schools received a grant of $1 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority for this project. The remainder of the funds will come from local school funds.
Following this presentation, Ferguson and Jones were asked about progress on the new Stratton Elementary School.
Ferguson said the school is roughly 65 percent complete after running into some delays getting bricks on site.
The new Stratton Elementary School is expected to open at the start of the 2023 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.