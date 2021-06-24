The Norman Jordan African American Arts & Heritage Academy is now accepting applications for its July 12-15 Virtual Summer Youth Academy. Scholarships have recently become available for interested students.
An arts and cultural heritage experience focused on dance, vocal music, instrumental music, theater and creative writing including hip hop expressions, is available for students to choose from. Identify your artistic discipline of choice, expand your knowledge, interact with other students, instructors, guest artists, performers, and, if interested, participate in the student and faculty talent show.
This experience offers students 13 to 18 years of age four days of activity, Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.
Approximately 45 students will interact virtually with one another throughout the four days as well as enjoy performances by guest artists, presenters and the talent show.
The registration fee for the four days is $75 per student. Full or partial scholarships are available.
For more information, contact Jacqueline Dooley at 304-657-1801. Online registration is available at http://normanjordanaaaha.com