Scholarship event planned for Sept. 12

A long-standing poker run won't actually be run this year, but a form of the event is still being held to secure critical funding for student scholarships in a three-county area in southeastern West Virginia.
The 14th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run is normally an occasion which attracts a large crowd of motorcycle riders to Greenbrier County to participate in a poker run and raise funds for students from several local high schools. A well-received dinner usually caps off the day's activities.
The event is conducted each year on the Saturday after Labor Day to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate who died of an aneurysm on Dec. 12, 2006.
Due to the coronavirus, the run or dinner won't be held physically this fall. The event this year is being labeled The Ghost Run because of the absence of motorcycle riders. However, the new format will feature organizers still staging fundraising activities by selling T-shirts. Those interested can purchase a T-shirt for $25, and that enters each individual in a drawing which will be held on Sept. 12. On that day, numerous prizes will be given away, with the final two prizes being like the lowest hand and highest hand in a poker run. The penultimate drawing will gain $250 for one individual, and the final drawing will be worth $500.
In its previous incarnations, the poker run has raised over $172,000 for scholarships. In the past, high school students at Greenbrier West and Greenbrier East, Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail received scholarship aid. Pocahontas County has been added to the list this year.
In a 2018 interview, her father, Paul Raines, said Lindsey got her riding start early. "I rode all my life and when (Lindsey) was a baby, she rode with me," recalled Raines. She got older and she wanted to learn to ride. ... She could ride, and she was a good rider. And she enjoyed it.
"She was a good girl, likable, got along, knew a lot of people," her father added. "She always wanted to try and help people, had a lot of friends."
For more information, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Randall Patterson at 304-575-7051.
