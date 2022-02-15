The New River Community and Technical College Foundation scholarship application is available online from Feb. 14 – April 4.
Students apply at www.nrctcf.org for scholarship funds to help pay for college tuition, books, and expenses. Scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.
New students, current students, and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Scholarship awards are based on a variety of criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service. Each year, New River CTC Foundation provides $125,000 in scholarships for students.
Scholarship information sessions will be held in March to help students navigate the online application as well as provide information about financial aid, letters of recommendation, and scholarship essays. Information sessions will be announced on the College’s website and Facebook page.
For more information about scholarships call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.