Beckley’s downtown streets are once again decked out in fall décor for the city’s second Scarecrow Contest.
As part of the contest, local businesses and organizations seeking to participate were asked to build, decorate and display a scarecrow on the light poles along roads and storefronts in the downtown Beckley area.
Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said this year’s participants totaled 24 with several new participants as well as many returning from last year.
“It's our second year doing this, and every time there's just all this new creativity,” Moorefield said. “We just love that people want to be a part of it and kind of show off our town.”
The scarecrows are in place on Main Street, Neville Street, Prince Street and Kanawha Street as well as in Jim Word Memorial Park, in Shoemaker Square and in downtown storefront windows.
The scarecrows range in variety from the more traditional look to one that’s dressed to look like popular cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.
Voting for the 2022 Beckley Scarecrow Contest will take place solely on the Beckley Events Facebook page.
In order to place a vote, go to the Scarecrow Contest photo album on the Beckley Events Facebook page and like the photo of one of the 24 scarecrows.
Voting will continue until noon on Oct. 31.
The following day, the top three scarecrows which received the most votes, or likes, will be deemed the winners.
The top vote getter will receive $100, second place will receive $50 and third place will receive $25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.