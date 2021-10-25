Business and organizations in downtown Beckley appeared to have a scary good time designing and displaying their scarecrows as part of Beckley’s first Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said the level of participation and creativity was more than she could have ever predicted for the first year hosting the competition.
She said they had a total of 21 businesses and organizations create 30 scarecrows that are currently on display on light poles along Main, Neville, Prince and Kanawha streets and in Jim Word Memorial Park and Shoemaker Square as well as in storefront windows if preferred by downtown businesses.
Winners of the Scarecrow Decorating Contest were announced Saturday.
In first place was Beckley Art Center. Their scarecrow design had a little more crow than scare and depicted a crow wearing a paint smock and carrying a paint brush in its beak.
In second was the Raleigh County Public Defender’s Office. Their scarecrow was dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, a blue suit jacket, had a jack-o’-lantern for a head and held a sign that read, “Orange can turn into black. Recovery is possible.”
In third place was Raleigh County Public Library. Its display featured three scarecrows dressed as characters from the popular Dr. Seuss book “The Cat in the Hat.” There was Thing One and Thing Two and, of course, the Cat in the Hat, which held a sign that said, “I love reading.”
The Beckley Beautification Commission sponsored awards for the contest and gave $100 to first place, $50 to second and $25 to third.
Moorefield said judging was extremely difficult as there were so many creative entries.
She added that all the scarecrow entries have all been posted to the Beckley Events Facebook page and she encourages people to like their favorites.
The scarecrow with the most Facebook likes will be announced on Nov. 1.
People will also be able to view these scarecrows in person until the end of October.
Moorefield said she hopes this friendly completion will encourage more business and organizations to participate in future events.
“The completion was not only to encourage community spirit but also a way to make the town more festive and get people to come out and walk or drive around town,” she said.
Moorefield said the idea for the scarecrows came from Barbie Little with 4-H WVU Extension who saw it done in Elkins and thought it was something that could be done in Beckley as well.
“It was very exciting, and I just loved it and I’m so thankful for everybody's efforts,” Moorefield said.
The contest was organized by the City of Beckley and Beckley Events along with 4-H-WVU Extension and the Beckley Beautification Commission.