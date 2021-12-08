A Scarbro man is facing extradition from Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Earlier this week, deputies were notified by the Carson County (Texas) Sheriff's Department that an individual who was wanted from that county is a Fayette County resident. The Texas authorities requested assistance in apprehending the man.
Christopher Hager, 35, of Scarbro, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 on fugitive from justice warrants, according to a press release from Fridley.
Hager was wanted for a parole violation in Texas.
He was transported to Southern Regional Jail, where he will await transportation back to Texas.